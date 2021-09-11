Midlands Voices: This history lesson shows the need for critical race theory

Occasionally a fortuitous, revelatory confluence of events presents an opportunity to foster enlightenment. The events: (1) the raucous furor against “CRT” (critical race theory) and (2) cash rewards proffered for tips leading to apprehension of human traffickers. Rather than undertake to enlighten by way of a point-by-point refutation of the yowlings of the anti-CRTers (contemporary Luddites) whose pernicious goal is expungement of embarrassing racist American history, I shall make my point via the amendment I proposed during the 2020 legislative session to LB 518 (anti-human trafficking legislation).

I had the amendment printed in the Legislative Journal for the record and discussed it in detail but did not force a vote because I had no desire to hinder or delay passage of the bill.

The amendment presents as undeniable, factual, sordid history lesson of the sort anti-CRTers would expunge if possible. The amendment states:

Given the subject matter and intent of this bill, it shall be considered within the context of the sordid history of America relative to human trafficking and sexual exploitation visited upon enslaved persons by slaveholders. Therefore it is appropriate to recognize and acknowledge some of the most renowned members of the “All American Pantheon and Register of Human Traffickers” which is hereby created.