Midlands Voices: This labor reform legislation can open up new opportunity for workers

Unions are vital to the nation’s economy. How? The “Best Friend” of Main Street merchants is a well-compensated workforce. Millionaire investment broker Nick Hanauer put it this way, “The fundamental law of capitalism is: When workers have more money, businesses have more customers. Which means middle-class consumers — not rich business people — are the true job creators.”

It addresses the inadequacy union avoidance consultants use by allowing the NLRB to levy fines against employers who violate the law. It would eliminate the employer’s ability to have forced meetings of the employees to hear hours of anti-union propaganda. It would guarantee mediation of a first contract after a union is recognized and negotiations hit an impasse. It would make it illegal to permanently replace union workers when they choose to strike over wages, hours and terms of employment. It would end the employer practice of misclassifying employees as supervisors or independent contractors (as often happens in our “gig” economy) to keep them from the protection of a CBA.