Midlands Voices: This Senate bill would help provide fairer beef prices

We are honored to represent cattle ranchers who may be thousands of miles apart in Nebraska and Oregon, but who share similar passions for sustainable practices, growing their small businesses to support local economies, and ensuring families struggling to put food on the table are paying fair prices for meat at the grocery store.

Since the first days of the pandemic, when Americans panic-shopped at grocery stores, rural ranchers responded to keep our shelves stocked and families fed with high-quality beef. Many in our states went even further and donated meat products to local food banks to serve those most in need. A year later, even as we continue working toward putting the worst of the pandemic behind us, consumer demand for beef remains incredibly high. Cattle ranchers are more productive than ever, yet they are making less money.