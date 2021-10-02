Midlands Voices: This vision can boost Nebraska's ag economy, safeguard the environment

This new vision must not only result in production of abundant, nourishing food supplies, but must also sustain our natural resources and protect both the rural and urban environment. There must be a recognition and appreciation of farmers’ and ranchers’ vital roles as primary stewards of the state’s land and water resources. And there must be a way to compensate those efforts economically, given the challenges of climate change and long-term food security.

We are not suggesting that production agriculture revert to an earlier era of farming structure, practices or technologies. Recent gains in agricultural production and efficiency have been phenomenal — contributing greatly to our improved quality of life. Nor are we advocating for extreme dietary shifts or governmental regulatory actions. No, we see a new vision building on the strengths of our current food production processes, while refining them to adapt to 21st century challenges and opportunities.

And “there is no place like Nebraska” to do just that!