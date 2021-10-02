Midlands Voices: This vision can boost Nebraska's ag economy, safeguard the environment

It’s been a hard year for our region’s agricultural producers, with extreme weather challenges that continue through the harvest season. This comes at a time when farmers have experienced a serious multi-year drop in income levels with no end in sight. Supply/demand imbalances of the major commodities, coupled with ongoing trade wars have pushed prices down. At the same time, input costs — including property taxes on agricultural land — remain stubbornly high, erasing already thin profit margins.
It is time for Nebraska and our neighboring states to embrace a new vision and direction for agriculture.
While today’s agriculture is highly productive, leading to low food prices for consumers, those prices often fail to cover the full cost of production. Plus, the growing prominence of larger operations specializing in only a few crops or a single livestock enterprise leads to even greater economic tension — from both the input and marketing sides of the industry. Producers are on an economic treadmill with high dollar stakes, increasing risk, and mounting uncertainty. Extreme weather events brought on by our changing climate only add to the economic and environmental vulnerability.
At the same time, America’s urban society is largely disconnected from its basic food source with little understanding of or interest in the vital world of agriculture with its inherent challenges. That disconnection breeds ambivalence and lack of appreciation for agricultural producers and the vital roles they play.
This new vision must not only result in production of abundant, nourishing food supplies, but must also sustain our natural resources and protect both the rural and urban environment. There must be a recognition and appreciation of farmers’ and ranchers’ vital roles as primary stewards of the state’s land and water resources. And there must be a way to compensate those efforts economically, given the challenges of climate change and long-term food security.
We are not suggesting that production agriculture revert to an earlier era of farming structure, practices or technologies. Recent gains in agricultural production and efficiency have been phenomenal — contributing greatly to our improved quality of life. Nor are we advocating for extreme dietary shifts or governmental regulatory actions. No, we see a new vision building on the strengths of our current food production processes, while refining them to adapt to 21st century challenges and opportunities.
And “there is no place like Nebraska” to do just that!
Nebraska is one of the top five food producing states, with prominence in both crops and livestock. We have the natural resources, the human capital and the ingenuity to lead this transformation. We have abundant, high-quality and diverse land — about 22 million crop acres (9 million of them irrigated) and 23 million acres of productive pasture and grazing land, highlighted by the vast Sandhills. Our producers are already using precision agriculture technology, and many are applying sound water and land management practices.
Nationwide, there has been a gradual decline in soil health, while productivity has been maintained with synthetic fertilizers, but Nebraska’s farmers lead the nation in the percentage of harvested cropland under no-till practices (53%), a key to soil health. Other important soil health practices, e.g., more diverse cover cropping rotations, and holistic management systems are still being used sparingly, largely due to short-term costs (but give longer-term gains). It is important to note the 2019 Nebraska Legislature, by a unanimous vote, created a Healthy Soils Task Force to further enhance this state’s current efforts to improve our soils.
Healthy soil practices will increase land productivity and profitability for landowners and producers, and also build greater resiliency to ever-increasing weather extremes for their urban neighbors. This is fundamental to our nation’s and the world’s long-term food security and environmental resilience.
This “climate-smart” agriculture provides a whole host of extremely valuable “ecosystem services” for all of us, and for future generations. These include: reduced downstream flooding, enhanced water quality, reduced irrigation needs, restored wildlife and pollinator habitat, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and perhaps even significant atmospheric reductions of CO2 via permanent carbon sequestration.
Yes, our production agriculture is part of the climate solution. But ag can’t make that transition alone. We all must share the stewardship responsibility. We must support and appropriately pay farmers and ranchers for these ecosystem services rendered — something our current agricultural market structure and farm program policies largely fail to do.
These thoughts only scratch the surface of what might be an appropriate vision for Nebraska’s agricultural future. It will take the wisdom, the will and the tenacity of the whole community of rural and urban Nebraskans to first embrace the potential and then build and invest in a 21st Century Production Agricultural System that leads the nation.
So, let’s begin.
Tom Hoegemeyer is a retired professor of practice in the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture at UNL, writing for Elders Climate Legacy, eldersclimatelegacy.org.