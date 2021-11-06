Midlands Voices: This week's elections warned both parties about their extremism

Political pundits were quick to chime in on the election results in Virginia. The common refrain is that the Democrats are in trouble for the midterms. I don’t think the results mean that at all.

Virginia and New Jersey voters are sending a strong message to both parties. It is simple: “It is time to get something done. Petty politics must stop. We will support candidates who are committed to bipartisanship. We don’t care what political party a candidate belongs to.” If this were not the case, the elections in both states would not have been so close.

The Democrats can no longer successfully run solely on the anti- Trump message. Republicans can no longer attach themselves to Trump and hope to win close elections. It is a fool’s errand to predict what will happen in the midterms. What is certain is that if government on all levels fails to address the needs of voters, there is no political consultant who can message their way out of these failures.