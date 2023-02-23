What is the endgame in Ukraine?

At the start of the war, we were told America was going to provide whatever weapons we could for Ukraine to defend itself — and offensive weapons were totally off the table. Now, it seems like that no matter what happens on the ground, no matter what the conditions are, it always seems to justify more escalation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his government keep pushing the envelope to demand more and more — first it was long-range missiles, then it was the M-1 Abrams tanks, and now it’s F-16 fighter jets. At what point do we stop spending our own weapons?

Our stockpiles of Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles are quickly being depleted — by some estimates, reaching the minimum levels needed for American war plans and training. Even U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro warned that soon the United States may need to decide whether to arm itself or Ukraine due to weapons shortages.

And even if Ukraine pushed Russia out, should the American people be on the hook to give them $50 to $100 billion a year from now on? Of the $100 billion America has approved for the Ukraine conflict this last year, nearly half of it was direct monetary aid to their government and economy. It’s not an exaggeration to say that Ukraine is reliant on America for their defense, the continued operation of their government, and propping up their entire economy.

To put things into perspective, our $100 billion in aid is double the total of what the rest of the world has given, combined. In this one year, it has surpassed what we gave to the Afghan military in 20 years. And it exceeds all United States military aid to the country of South Vietnam given between 1956 and 1975. No reasonable leader can look at the situation in Ukraine and say America needs to get more involved, send more advanced technology, send another $100 billion on a war that does not affect the American national security interest.

Russia doesn’t look like it’s going to stop anytime. A broad Russian offensive with as many as a half million troops is expected to begin in a matter of days. And if Russia isn’t going to stop, we have to ask what the limiting principle for the United States is.

Is it an American enforced no-fly zone? American troops on the ground? And what if Russia uses a tactical nuke, do we respond in kind? These are the questions that need to be asked by our congressional leaders, particularly by those that have any sort of military experience.

Instead, have member of Congress equating Putin with Hitler and Russia with Nazi Germany.

While Putin’s actions are problematic, it is not accurate or fair to equate them with the atrocities committed by Hitler and the Nazi regime. Rather than relying on an overly simplistic, inflammatory, and extreme comparisons — which only serve to escalate the situation further — to score cheap political points, America needs to be pushing Ukraine to seek a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the war.

Now, I don’t blame Ukraine for pushing for as much military and financial aid as the can — they’re not in the wrong here. They were invaded by a foreign and aggressive power. That said, we have to think about what’s best for America. Our foreign policy should solely rest around the defense of our nation, not some delusional neoliberal vision of imposing a global American order. That means realism and restraint; realism about the world around us and restraint in using our military power only to advance American national interests. Frankly, the United States has limited responsibility to other nations as it conducts its foreign policy.

No matter how you feel about the Ukraine conflict or how we got here, the total lack of ability to dissent and have debate or even understanding of the potential consequence of what America is doing is terrifying. Because we’re talking about a nuclear armed superpower we are engaged in a proxy war with — and anybody questioning the war is demonized.

Ultimately, the only thing Congress is interested in is flooding Ukraine with weapons and keeping the war going. They’re not pushing for peace, they’re not pushing for a negotiated settlement.

Is that what the American public signed up for?