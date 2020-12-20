Midlands Voices: Tips for businesses in the COVID era

There’s no blueprint for operating a small business in a pandemic, but being an entrepreneur involves a lot of trial and error, so I knew my team at Fluff Interior Design was up for it. We are thankful that even with limited hours, closed store fronts, and consistently changing regulations we have been able to weather the storms the pandemic has brought.
While we are far from pandemic pros, we wanted to share some tips that we have incorporated into our business and have found successful. I know that surviving this pandemic is possible only when we act as a community. Hopefully by supporting each other, the Omaha small business community can survive and thrive.
First, health and safety should come first. That means make it a priority for yourself, your employees and your customers. As a small business owner, it is easy to throw yourself into the work you are so passionate about and let it take over your life. Remember to take care of yourself and prioritize your health and well-being. Your business will be better for it.
Next, be mindful of your employees. They are the life-force and most valuable resource for small businesses. Provide as much personal protective equipment as necessary and remain flexible about working conditions, locations and hours.
It is also critical to take the necessary steps to create a safe and comfortable environment for your customers, as well. We implemented strict safety regulations for in-person decorating sessions, thoroughly communicated precautions with clients, and even closed our store front for a time to keep the community safe. These measures were the right thing to do, but they also let our customers know how much we cared about them. A small business’s personal touch is one of its greatest advantages.
Second, as a small business, don’t be afraid to pivot when faced with tall challenges. Social media and online retail are great substitutes for brick-and-mortar stores. We made this pivot when we had to close down Fluff’s physical location for a time, and what we thought would be a detrimental obstacle turned into an opportunity to connect with our amazing community in new, modern ways, and ultimately improve the way we do business. In March, we started a VIP Facebook group to bring our goods and services right to our customers’ fingertips. We have seen close to 3,000 users join this online community. Customers can simply comment on what they want, and we arrange a pick up. This convenient and free online format allows us to reach more customers than ever and will forever alter the way we do business.
Finally, it’s important that small business owners lead by example — as business owners but also as consumers, too. Shop local every chance you can to pay it forward and pass along the positive energy to other local business owners. This holiday season, commit to buying gifts from local shops over big-box retailers. And as a business owner, when considering your supply chain, seek out other local companies and give your business to them when you can. In turn, they’ll do the same. Incorporating Omaha-based entrepreneurs into your supply chain not only helps local businesses, but it also helps our city. When our local businesses thrive, Omaha thrives.
With social distancing and approved health precautions in place, our store is safely open for business. We can’t wait to share our excitement with long-time clientele and new customers. This past year has been incredibly difficult, but community is what makes Omaha special, and this pandemic has shown me how lucky I am to live and work here in this city.
We know we owe all our success to this city and look forward to passing it on to other local business leaders. Try these tips and let’s all remember to regularly shop locally to support our neighbors and friends. We can and will get through this together!
Lorrie Williams is the owner of an interior design business in Omaha.
