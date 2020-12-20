Midlands Voices: Tips for businesses in the COVID era

There’s no blueprint for operating a small business in a pandemic, but being an entrepreneur involves a lot of trial and error, so I knew my team at Fluff Interior Design was up for it. We are thankful that even with limited hours, closed store fronts, and consistently changing regulations we have been able to weather the storms the pandemic has brought.

While we are far from pandemic pros, we wanted to share some tips that we have incorporated into our business and have found successful. I know that surviving this pandemic is possible only when we act as a community. Hopefully by supporting each other, the Omaha small business community can survive and thrive.

First, health and safety should come first. That means make it a priority for yourself, your employees and your customers. As a small business owner, it is easy to throw yourself into the work you are so passionate about and let it take over your life. Remember to take care of yourself and prioritize your health and well-being. Your business will be better for it.

Next, be mindful of your employees. They are the life-force and most valuable resource for small businesses. Provide as much personal protective equipment as necessary and remain flexible about working conditions, locations and hours.