Dear Nebraska lawmakers,
I’m reaching out to you today regarding Legislative Bill 675, also called the “Heartbeat Bill” the Nebraska Unicameral is preparing to vote upon. As a resident of Omaha and a Jewish clergy person, I have grave concerns regarding the religious liberty, personal freedoms and damage this bill will cause to the citizens of Nebraska.
I am a woman of faith and a faith leader in the Jewish community. It is both my strongly held belief and my conviction, based upon Jewish tradition, that full reproductive care, including but not limited to access to abortion, must be maintained for the full exercise of religion, the full dignity of women and the dignity of God.
I believe that conception is not the beginning of life, but only the potential for life. I recognize that this theologically based idea might differ from those of other faith traditions, but in the Jewish tradition, life fully begins with breath and not with conception or even the beating of the heart.
I ask that you respect our religious differences and not place one religion’s theology over another in enacting an abortion ban.
Similarly, my Jewish faith leads me to believe that all human beings are created in the image of God; with a divine spark.
When a woman, her doctor and her faith are prevented from acting in good faith on sound medical decisions, it removes her dignity and damages God’s dignity in the process.
Whether a woman is desperately seeking to enlarge her family and for medical reasons must achingly choose to terminate a pregnancy; or is, like me, desperately seeking to bear children but in need of medical help to successfully achieve this; or is desperately trying to control the size and timing of her family for any and all reasons; I do not believe the state has a controlling interest above these women and their doctors.
God has imbued them with wisdom and brains, ethics and faith, and God’s own divine spark.
When the state supersedes these measures, negating their ability to live out their faith and convictions and independence, the state steps too far over their freedoms and diminishes their humanity by controlling them. God granted them the freedoms to choose life or death, good or evil and it is for God alone to judge.
Please know that my long and strongly held belief was both tested and confirmed as I struggled through infertility. I’m grateful every day for my three children — all created through IVF — and desperate that they should live in a world and a state where they will know the same freedoms that I had in planning and bringing about my family.
That they should know the same dignity of treatment, of self and family determination; and never have to cross a boarder or get on an airplane to find medical help denied to them by their state.
I accept that different religions reasonably have different views on the beginning of life, but I pray that you will not allow one faith to damage the religious freedom of another by ignoring our theological differences.
