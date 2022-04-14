Midlands Voices: To protect patients and patient care, Nebraska’s hospitals need more health care workers

All Nebraskans are feeling the effects of our country’s ongoing labor shortage. Longer wait times at restaurants, ingredients for dinner missing at the grocery store, businesses adjusting hours and some products and services costing more.

These added costs and inconveniences are putting a strain on Nebraska’s families; however, there is one industry in particular where labor and supply chain issues are much more than just inconvenient, they are downright dangerous. I’m talking about health care. We simply cannot wait any longer to fully staff Nebraska’s hospitals and we need Congress to do whatever is necessary to bring more skilled workers to the Cornhusker State.

As president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, I hear every day about the need for more doctors, nurses and support staff to keep health care facilities across our state running. While the need existed prior to COVID-19, the pandemic exacerbated the workforce issue and exposed cracks in the health care system we must repair before it’s too late. The Nebraska Center for Nursing estimates the nursing shortage will reach more than 5,300 by 2025. As recently as January, some Nebraska health care facilities were having to use “crisis” protocols to operate with severe staff and supply shortages.

We can’t let that happen again — we need to prepare for the future now by encouraging bright minds and skilled workers to study, live and work in Nebraska and across the United States. Congress can help right away by passing legislation to promote American competitiveness on the global stage and provide pathways for international skilled workers who want to contribute to key industries in America, like medicine and health care.

For example, the U.S. House and Senate are close to an agreement to reconcile bills aimed at bolstering American innovation and closing the workforce gap. The House recently passed the COMPETES Act, which provides key pathways to residency for foreign-born students and skilled workers who would otherwise be forced to leave the U.S. and take their talents to another country. The Senate’s U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) has similar goals as the House bill and was passed last summer. The Senate should work now to cut a deal with House lawmakers and include key provisions that extend opportunities for foreign-born STEM professionals in the final bill.

For years, our competitors around the world have been chasing America’s place as the best place in the world for education and innovation. These countries, like China, have used their increasing advantage to support their economies and health care systems. Unless we act, America’s declining place as the top destination for global talent will continue to expand the workforce gap and take the best minds in the world to other countries.

We need those minds here — especially doctors, nurses, pharmacists, researchers and scientists who are crucial to making progress in the medical field. More than 8% of our state’s STEM workers are foreign-born, but that number can and should grow if modern policies that meet our needs are implemented.

If Congress acts to give international graduates the ability to stay and contribute to the United States, they have the potential to add more than $230 billion to our economy and cut the STEM talent shortage by a quarter. Nebraskans can’t wait any longer for lawmakers to support legislation that will grow the economy, close the workforce gap and support the health care system that keeps us all safe.

I am continually inspired by the incredible men and women of Nebraska’s hospitals. Regardless of where our doctors and nurses were born, they work every day to save lives in our communities. When a patient is in need, they deserve the most responsive, best care possible — that can only happen if hospitals have the staff they need to serve all their patients. Congress can support Nebraskans’ health care and quality of life by finding a compromise and passing the innovation proposals in the COMPETES Act as soon as possible.

Jeremy Nordquist is the president of the Nebraska Hospital Association.