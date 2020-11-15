Midlands Voices: Tony Vrana talked, walked conservation and conflict resolution

Tony was also a birder, ecological blogger and baseball fan. But I had two main impressions — as a family man when I played with their son Tim as a kid, and professionally. After the Vranas came back to a southeastern Nebraska they loved, he became planning director for the state natural resources planning agency, the Natural Resources Commission. I was editor of the university’s state natural resources survey. He advised us on a few publications, and I, him. I edited, and we published, a big book on the history of water issues in the state. Tony helped with sensitive environmental content.

He was a low-key change agent, especially in collaborative problem-solving, emphasizing all stakeholders. In the early to mid-1980s as he guided the state water planning and review process, preparing NRDs for their water management plans, he championed a mediation “retreat” in the central Platte that determined Platte River flows allocated for agriculture and wildlife, especially waterbirds. But mostly, like my father, an award-winning agronomist also from rural Seward, whose sister Tony married, who introduced them, he cared about the land and conserving its life-giving topsoil. Soil conservation is more poorly understood than climate change, probably, but will be equally deadly to productive, sustainable land. We are mining topsoil. It may be our next most critical environmental issue.