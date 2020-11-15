Midlands Voices: Tony Vrana talked, walked conservation and conflict resolution

We will look back on this part of our lives and mark a time before rampant division and COVID-19. And after. It represents two Americas, really. My uncle, Verlon “Tony” Vrana, of Seward, died Nov. 8 in Lincoln, of COVID at age 95. He was an ambassador from that other world, the one of good faith and bipartisan solutions, in this case, in natural resources.
He had been doing well for his age, caught the virus, was hospitalized, seemed to recover, went home, relapsed, was readmitted and died quickly. He left behind his wife, Elaine, and four children, Verlon, Tim, Carolyn and Jon. He also left behind a host of admirers and supporters of a great family man who helped decision-makers plan for the wisest use of our natural resources, in Nebraska and the nation. In pursuit of an oft-elusive “conservation,” amid the factions and fractures in natural resources policy, Tony never lost his calm and always mediated, all said.
During his time in human resources for the U.S. Soil, then Natural Resources, Conservation Service, he facilitated innovations in management and conflict resolution. In a 32-year career that started in engineering, he spent about 20 years improving the human dynamics of their workplace. Later, in the Senior Executive Service, as SCS associate deputy chief for administration, he was, at times, a roving consultant, reshaping organizational culture.
Tony was also a birder, ecological blogger and baseball fan. But I had two main impressions — as a family man when I played with their son Tim as a kid, and professionally. After the Vranas came back to a southeastern Nebraska they loved, he became planning director for the state natural resources planning agency, the Natural Resources Commission. I was editor of the university’s state natural resources survey. He advised us on a few publications, and I, him. I edited, and we published, a big book on the history of water issues in the state. Tony helped with sensitive environmental content.
He was a low-key change agent, especially in collaborative problem-solving, emphasizing all stakeholders. In the early to mid-1980s as he guided the state water planning and review process, preparing NRDs for their water management plans, he championed a mediation “retreat” in the central Platte that determined Platte River flows allocated for agriculture and wildlife, especially waterbirds. But mostly, like my father, an award-winning agronomist also from rural Seward, whose sister Tony married, who introduced them, he cared about the land and conserving its life-giving topsoil. Soil conservation is more poorly understood than climate change, probably, but will be equally deadly to productive, sustainable land. We are mining topsoil. It may be our next most critical environmental issue.
Living through the drought of the 1930s, Tony spent his life dedicated to stopping soil erosion, conservation of water and wildlife and helping rural families live sustainable lives. He returned home and made critical contributions guiding the state natural resources commission and local natural resources districts through their planning process and worked to integrate federal conservation programs and state conservation policy. He then became the operations executive for the Soil and Water Conservation Society in Ankeny, Iowa, helping it through a management gap. Tony entered the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement. A multi-term Seward city councilman, he has received honors for wildlife conservation, soil stewardship and community service.
Carolyn Vrana Hughes, posting on her father’s passing, shared a photo of her father and daughter walking away from the camera, holding hands, and this:
Late Fragment
And did you get what
you wanted from this life, even so?
I did.
And what did you want?
To call myself beloved, to feel myself
beloved on the earth.
— Raymond Carver
Regarding my cousin’s post, I said: “Yes, he was (beloved). In my dictionary, beside ‘uncle,’ there’s a picture of Tony.”
Charles Flowerday is a freelance writer-editor who lives in Lincoln.
