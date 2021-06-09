Midlands Voices: Too many Americans focus on their rights but sidestep their responsibilities

Eventually, volumes will be written about the COVID pandemic of 2019-2022. Future generations will puzzle over our tribal warfare regarding such basic items as masks, vaccines, and social distancing. They will ponder why we placed politics over science.

And they’ll try to understand why, for many Americans, the concern was solely for “my rights” rather than “my responsibility” to fellow citizens.

In the near future, we may find that this past year was simply a dress rehearsal. In a world where HIV and Ebola also exploded onto the scene, it’s naïve to think that COVID will be our last pandemic. Next time, it could well be worse.

Likewise, threats ranging from cyber-attacks to natural disasters will also test the boundaries between rights and responsibilities. Will the lessons learned from our COVID response help us through future crises? Will we have learned anything at all?

Much has changed since that nervous 14-year-old gave his speech 55 years ago. But much hasn’t. Back in 1966, I was legitimately concerned that a conflict between “my rights” and “my responsibilities” could place our nation in jeopardy.

Nothing I’ve seen in those 55 years — and especially the past 18 months — has lessened that concern.

Donald R. Frey, M.D., is professor of family medicine at the Creighton University School of Medicine, and the author of “Pay Me Now or Pay Me Later: One Physician’s Guided Tour Through an Insane Asylum Called American Health Care.”