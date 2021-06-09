Midlands Voices: Too many Americans focus on their rights but sidestep their responsibilities

In 1966, as a 14-year-old freshman, I represented my high school in the district American Legion Oratorical Contest, primarily because our English teacher couldn’t find anyone else willing to do it.
My task was pretty straightforward. Write and present a five-minute speech on the topic of “The Responsibilities of Young Americans.” I wrote it in longhand at the kitchen table. Young Americans, I said, enjoy a vast array of rights and freedoms. But along with those freedoms come enormous responsibilities. And for my generation, there’s a lot more concern for “my rights” than “my responsibilities.” If this continues, I added, it won’t bode well for our country.
That was pretty much it. Somehow, I managed to string the whole thing out over five minutes, and came home with the trophy.
Fast forward 43 years. It was 2009, and I’d just been named vice president for health sciences at Creighton University. Within weeks, we received news that a dangerous variant of influenza, H1N1, was headed toward the U.S. Unlike the seasonal flu, this strain was particularly deadly to younger patients and pregnant women.
The worldwide death toll was alarming. Fortunately, we had the technology to develop influenza vaccines, and an H1N1 shot was quickly available.
At Creighton, we took our responsibilities to students and patients very seriously. We instituted a campus-wide effort, which included vaccinations of all Health Sciences faculty, staff and students. A portion of the Harper Student Center was set aside to house and isolate infected students to slow the disease’s spread.
The vaccinations were mandatory. No exceptions. As vice president, I was the point person to handle any pushback on vaccine policy.
And the pushback came. Some faculty angrily insisted the university had no right to mandate vaccinations. I calmly responded that we weren’t mandating vaccines; we were simply saying you must receive the vaccine if you were to continue to work at Creighton. I pointed out that in a situation like this, our responsibility to our patients was paramount.
Most faculty embraced the effort, but not all. Some threatened to quit. A few even did. But we stuck to our convictions, and Creighton‘s H1N1 response was recognized as one of the best in the nation.
Oh, and those beds in the Harper Center? They were never needed.
I’ve long since stepped down from my administrative responsibilities. But the question from my high school speech still lingers. How do we respond when a notion of “my rights” conflicts with “my responsibilities” to my country and my fellow citizens?
Recently, the World-Herald reported that both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Creighton would be mandating COVID vaccinations for all students and faculty with patient care responsibilities. I applaud these decisions to make patient care and safety an institutional priority.
Eventually, volumes will be written about the COVID pandemic of 2019-2022. Future generations will puzzle over our tribal warfare regarding such basic items as masks, vaccines, and social distancing. They will ponder why we placed politics over science.
And they’ll try to understand why, for many Americans, the concern was solely for “my rights” rather than “my responsibility” to fellow citizens.
In the near future, we may find that this past year was simply a dress rehearsal. In a world where HIV and Ebola also exploded onto the scene, it’s naïve to think that COVID will be our last pandemic. Next time, it could well be worse.
Likewise, threats ranging from cyber-attacks to natural disasters will also test the boundaries between rights and responsibilities. Will the lessons learned from our COVID response help us through future crises? Will we have learned anything at all?
Much has changed since that nervous 14-year-old gave his speech 55 years ago. But much hasn’t. Back in 1966, I was legitimately concerned that a conflict between “my rights” and “my responsibilities” could place our nation in jeopardy.
Nothing I’ve seen in those 55 years — and especially the past 18 months — has lessened that concern.
Donald R. Frey, M.D., is professor of family medicine at the Creighton University School of Medicine, and the author of “Pay Me Now or Pay Me Later: One Physician’s Guided Tour Through an Insane Asylum Called American Health Care.”