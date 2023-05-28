Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This Memorial Day, millions of American families will take time to honor the memory of the men and women who lost their lives fighting in one of the nation’s wars. This can be particularly challenging for families who lost loved ones in recent wars.

In addition, we must never forget those men and women who made it home, but lost a battle to drug addiction and mental illness. Too many veterans struggle with drug addiction, mental illness and suicide ideation.

In Nebraska, there are over 120,000 veterans, most of whom are wartime vets. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 3.9 million veterans have a substance use disorder or mental illness.

Unfortunately, substance use disorders significantly increase suicidality among veterans ages 18 and older. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors are also common among veterans ages 19 to 49.

“It’s critical for families to intervene early as this can be prevented and treated. Yet, families may struggle to know where to find help,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.

Numerous causative factors lead to drug and alcohol addiction among veterans. Many vets struggle to adjust to civilian life. They may experience financial hardships, difficulty accessing benefits, or acquiring employment.

Veterans also struggle with mental and emotional health problems. This can often be compounded with physical injury or chronic pain leading to pain medication use. Untreated trauma, for example, can lead to drug and alcohol use to cope with unwanted feelings.

Barriers to treatment are also a problem. This could involve costs of treatment and gaps in health insurance. Stigma regarding addiction and mental illness is still problematic. Veterans in rural areas have limited access to treatment in rural areas and communities have inadequate funding.

Outside of the usual support provided by the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs and the VA facility locator, other options include:

The Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs offers help to veterans and their families;

The Department of Health and Human Services in Nebraska provides extensive resources;

Helpful hotlines include the Veteran Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443;

SAMHSA has a treatment facility locator where veterans can find specific help for treatment in Nebraska

Families also play a critical role in supporting their loved ones struggling with addiction. It’s ok to express concern about their drug or alcohol use. Speak to them openly and honestly about their addiction. Help them find treatment. Be patient and show compassion for what they are experiencing.

When families and communities come together, amazing things happen. Too many veterans lose their battle with addiction. It’s never too late to offer a helping hand and advocate for more support.