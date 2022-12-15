Midlands Voices: Traffic fatality estimates show action is needed to protect Nebraskans

Jessica Lutton-Bedient, my daughter, was incredible. She was a star. She positively impacted so many people during her short life.

Jess was an accomplished athlete and valedictorian in high school. She went on to capture hearts as a University of Nebraska student where she was inducted into the Innocents Society. She was loved by everyone who knew her — an international volunteer with children and a treasured addition to the University of Nebraska Foundation staff. Her whole life was built around service.

Jess was married to Tony in early September 2010. The evening of Oct. 9, 2010, on a boat ride with her mother and I, she told us she had never been happier. “I love coming home to Tony every night.” Four hours later, we received the call.

Jess and Tony had been hit by an 18-year-old drunk driver who ran a red light traveling at more than 85 miles per hour. She and Tony were critically injured. Jess lay in a coma for four days before we made the hardest decision a parent or loved one can make, to remove life support. Jess died, but her incredible heart continues to beat for one fortunate young lady who would not have survived without it. Tony, who suffered a broken neck and many internal injuries, survived, but will never be the same.

This story could have been written by any one of the thousands of families who lose a child, parent or friend to a senseless act: driving while intoxicated.

The drunk driver who killed Jessica received a 10- to 14-year prison sentence. The 26-year-old woman who provided that young man with alcohol was sentenced to one year. The rest of us were sentenced to a lifetime of heartache.

Traffic fatalities are dramatically higher than they were a decade ago. Every month, more than 1,000 preventable deaths and 25,000 preventable injuries are caused by drunk driving. As U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has stated, we are facing “a national crisis of fatalities and serious injuries.”

NHTSA estimates a 19.7% increase in the number of fatalities for the first half of 2022 in Nebraska compared to 2021.

Real people killed, like Jess. Real people critically injured, like Tony. Those statistics represent family members and loved ones who all thought they would be coming home.

Hazardous driving behaviors such as speeding, reckless and impaired driving are likely to blame for the increases. It’s time to respond with proven-to-work strategies, particularly fair and equitable traffic enforcement aimed directly at stopping hazardous driving.

A 2022 NHTSA synthesis of studies concluded that high-visibility enforcement efforts targeting alcohol-impaired driving reduced crashes or prohibited behavior in 58% of the 90 study locations. It noted: “For preventing alcohol-impaired driving, publicized sobriety checkpoints and high-visibility saturation patrols have demonstrated effectiveness.”

Another successful model is the annual Click It or Ticket program which has used good laws, education and enforcement to achieve a national seat belt use rate of 90%, saving thousands of lives a year.

We need to refocus on programs that worked a decade ago when on average 10,000 fewer lives were lost on U.S. roadways annually and continue to work toward eliminating drunk driving.

Thanks to the support of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), its allies, and victims and survivors, courageous leaders in Congress signed into law an advanced impaired driving prevention technology mandate last November. It requires new equipment in cars by 2027 that will eventually save more than 9,000 lives a year.

The infrastructure law also provided additional resources for a Safe Systems approach that includes roadway engineering improvements.

I was elated to see the National Transportation Safety Board’s strong statement of support for in-vehicle alcohol-detection technology and exploration of other technologies such as driver monitoring.

All these long-term steps are crucial. Let’s make fair and equitable enforcement of lifesaving traffic safety laws a permanent top priority.