 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MIDLANDS VOICES

Midlands Voices: Traffic fatality estimates show action is needed to protect Nebraskans

  • 0

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

Jessica Lutton-Bedient, my daughter, was incredible. She was a star. She positively impacted so many people during her short life.

Jess was an accomplished athlete and valedictorian in high school. She went on to capture hearts as a University of Nebraska student where she was inducted into the Innocents Society. She was loved by everyone who knew her — an international volunteer with children and a treasured addition to the University of Nebraska Foundation staff. Her whole life was built around service.

Jess was married to Tony in early September 2010. The evening of Oct. 9, 2010, on a boat ride with her mother and I, she told us she had never been happier. “I love coming home to Tony every night.” Four hours later, we received the call.

Jess and Tony had been hit by an 18-year-old drunk driver who ran a red light traveling at more than 85 miles per hour. She and Tony were critically injured. Jess lay in a coma for four days before we made the hardest decision a parent or loved one can make, to remove life support. Jess died, but her incredible heart continues to beat for one fortunate young lady who would not have survived without it. Tony, who suffered a broken neck and many internal injuries, survived, but will never be the same.

People are also reading…

This story could have been written by any one of the thousands of families who lose a child, parent or friend to a senseless act: driving while intoxicated.

The drunk driver who killed Jessica received a 10- to 14-year prison sentence. The 26-year-old woman who provided that young man with alcohol was sentenced to one year. The rest of us were sentenced to a lifetime of heartache.

Traffic fatalities are dramatically higher than they were a decade ago. Every month, more than 1,000 preventable deaths and 25,000 preventable injuries are caused by drunk driving. As U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has stated, we are facing “a national crisis of fatalities and serious injuries.”

NHTSA estimates a 19.7% increase in the number of fatalities for the first half of 2022 in Nebraska compared to 2021.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Real people killed, like Jess. Real people critically injured, like Tony. Those statistics represent family members and loved ones who all thought they would be coming home.

Hazardous driving behaviors such as speeding, reckless and impaired driving are likely to blame for the increases. It’s time to respond with proven-to-work strategies, particularly fair and equitable traffic enforcement aimed directly at stopping hazardous driving.

A 2022 NHTSA synthesis of studies concluded that high-visibility enforcement efforts targeting alcohol-impaired driving reduced crashes or prohibited behavior in 58% of the 90 study locations. It noted: “For preventing alcohol-impaired driving, publicized sobriety checkpoints and high-visibility saturation patrols have demonstrated effectiveness.”

Another successful model is the annual Click It or Ticket program which has used good laws, education and enforcement to achieve a national seat belt use rate of 90%, saving thousands of lives a year.

We need to refocus on programs that worked a decade ago when on average 10,000 fewer lives were lost on U.S. roadways annually and continue to work toward eliminating drunk driving.

Thanks to the support of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), its allies, and victims and survivors, courageous leaders in Congress signed into law an advanced impaired driving prevention technology mandate last November. It requires new equipment in cars by 2027 that will eventually save more than 9,000 lives a year.

The infrastructure law also provided additional resources for a Safe Systems approach that includes roadway engineering improvements.

I was elated to see the National Transportation Safety Board’s strong statement of support for in-vehicle alcohol-detection technology and exploration of other technologies such as driver monitoring.

All these long-term steps are crucial. Let’s make fair and equitable enforcement of lifesaving traffic safety laws a permanent top priority.

OWH Midland Voices November 2022

Midlands Voices: Fighting polarization and prejudice is not easy, but it's happening
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Fighting polarization and prejudice is not easy, but it's happening

  • Wendy Goldberg
  • Updated
  • 0

Wendy Goldberg writes, "Democracy only works when we trust that all of us are willing to listen, learn and be moved."

Midlands Voices: Share Omaha and Share Iowa broaden Giving Tuesday efforts
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Share Omaha and Share Iowa broaden Giving Tuesday efforts

  • Marjorie Maas & Donna Dostal
  • Updated
  • 0

Marjorie Maas and Donna Dostal write, "Share Omaha and Share Iowa connect your support to local organizations 365 days a year, but Giving Tuesday is especially significant."

Midlands Voices: Finding gratitude and hope at Thanksgiving
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Finding gratitude and hope at Thanksgiving

  • Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, Ph.D.
  • Updated
  • 0

The Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson writes, "We are called by God to authentically accompany people in finding solutions in ways that meet the needs of their communities."

Midlands Voices: Future jobs needs require strengthening of Omaha’s tech ecosystem
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Future jobs needs require strengthening of Omaha’s tech ecosystem

  • Kandace Miller
  • Updated
  • 0

Kandace Miller writes, "The future has arrived. Let’s ensure our community is equipped to thrive."

Midlands Voices: Investing in education is an investment in ourselves and our state
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Investing in education is an investment in ourselves and our state

  • Joanne Li, Ph.D. and Tony Goins
  • Updated
  • 0

Joanne Li and Tony Goins write, "Nebraskans have shown, time and time again, that investing in education is the most assured community investment you can make."

Midlands Voices: Reading scores go up with good writing instruction
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Reading scores go up with good writing instruction

  • Becky White Fendrick
  • Updated
  • 0

Becky White Fendrick writes, "Educators and parents must firmly stand alongside students as they struggle to meet clear and uncompromising standards."

Midlands Voices: The Child Tax Credit plan and economic security for Nebraska families
Columnists

Midlands Voices: The Child Tax Credit plan and economic security for Nebraska families

  • Shawntell Kroese
  • Updated
  • 0

Shawntell Kroese writes, "Successfully raising a child in today’s world takes hard work not only on the part of the parents but also the broader community."

Midlands Voices: Support Nebraska’s children and become a child and family services specialist
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Support Nebraska’s children and become a child and family services specialist

  • Dannette R. Smith and Stephanie Beasley
  • Updated
  • 0

Dannette R. Smith and Stephanie Beasley write, "Children and families face unique needs, and this work is critical to the safety of children." 

Midlands Voices: Innovation changes the way we engage with the world
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Innovation changes the way we engage with the world

  • Ronnie D. Green
  • Updated
  • 0

UNL Chancellor Ronnie D. Green writes, "For the fifth consecutive year, the University of Nebraska system is among the top 100 institutions in the world in obtaining U.S. patents."

Midlands Voices: Connecting business to education is key to establishing a vibrant STEM ecosystem in Nebraska
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Connecting business to education is key to establishing a vibrant STEM ecosystem in Nebraska

  • Julie Sigmon
  • Updated
  • 0

Julie Sigmon writes, "Resources and support is necessary for students to pursue educational pathways that lead to rewarding STEM careers."

Midlands Voices: The transfer of work from businesses to customers
Columnists

Midlands Voices: The transfer of work from businesses to customers

  • Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D.
  • Updated
  • 0

Rebecca S. Fahrlander writes, "The line between customer and worker has become blurred to the point that we need to evaluate if this is fair or sustainable, or whether it is time to fire the customer as worker."

Dave Lutton is a MADD volunteer, an Ashland, Nebraska, resident and the father of the late Jessica Lutton-Bedient, who was killed by a drunk driver.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bloomberg News: President Biden made a bad deal for Brittney Griner

Bloomberg News: President Biden made a bad deal for Brittney Griner

The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner after 10 months of Russian detention is cause for justifiable celebration. It has spared Griner from the possibility of years in a Russian penal colony, a punishment that far exceeded her alleged offense, and reunited her with friends and family.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert