Midlands Voices: Transgender individuals need this support against HUD proposal

This essay was signed by Mary Fraser Meints, executive director, Youth Emergency Services; Randy McCoy, executive director, Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless; John Jeanetta, President & CEO, Heartland Family Service; Jaymes Sime, executive director, MICAH House; and Linda Twomey, executive director/CEO, Siena Francis House.
The latest proposed national policy, known as a rule change, from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) attempts to remove protections for transgender people by eliminating critical equal access protections to regulations meant to ensure the safety of anyone in need of HUD-funded programs.
The Equal Access Rule’s protections against discrimination are critical to ensure safe access to shelter for transgender people experiencing homelessness, survivors of violence, and those fleeing disasters.
It is absolutely vital that transgender and nonbinary people experiencing a housing crisis have immediate access to safe emergency shelter and supportive housing, particularly at a time of an economic and health crisis that heightens disparities and inequities among underrepresented communities.
Youth Emergency Services (YES), the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless (MACCH), Heartland Family Service (HFS), MICAH House and Siena Francis House (SFH) oppose the proposed change by HUD to the Equal Access Rule.
If this rule goes into effect, young people and adults who identify as transgender experiencing housing instability or homelessness can be denied entry to a shelter because of being transgender.
A shelter provider can make this decision without regard to the person’s identified gender. This places young people and adults in dangerous situations, which is more concerning during a pandemic.
Even if this rule is changed, we are together in saying that we will not turn away people who identify as transgender from our shelters or any of our services.
We invite you to join us in submitting comments at www.housingsaveslives.org as the deadline to lend your support is Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Together, we can show our strength of voice for those who are often left voiceless. It only takes a few minutes, and it could help save lives!
