Midlands Voices: Transgender young people need this support against HUD proposal

If this rule goes into effect, young people and adults who identify as transgender experiencing housing instability or homelessness can be denied entry to a shelter because of being transgender.

A shelter provider can make this decision without regard to the person’s identified gender. This places young people and adults in dangerous situations, which is more concerning during a pandemic.

Even if this rule is changed, we are together in saying that we will not turn away people who identify as transgender from our shelters or any of our services.

We invite you to join us in submitting comments at www.housingsaveslives.org as the deadline to lend your support is Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Together, we can show our strength of voice for those who are often left voiceless. It only takes a few minutes, and it could help save lives!