Midlands Voices: Tri-Faith gathering in Omaha will promote understanding on 9/11 anniversary

On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, we watched in horror as terrorist attacks left nearly 3,000 people dead and more than 6,000 injured. In the months following, accounts of harassment of Muslims, and those perceived to be Muslim, increased. In many American communities, immigrants and citizens of Arab, Middle Eastern and South Asian ancestry experienced a surge in discrimination and violence. Victims of many faiths — Muslim, Bahai, Sikh, Jain, Hindu and more — were persecuted post-9/11.
Twenty years later — Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. on the Tri-Faith Commons — we will commemorate the anniversary of 9/11. Unity in Hope: 20 Years After 9/11 will celebrate religious pluralism as an asset. And will remember 9/11’s role in the founding of Tri-Faith Initiative.
We will gather as a community to honor memories and mourning, to share stories that celebrate identity, and to explore how the events and aftermath of 9/11 shifted our faith, as well as the history of the world.
At registration, attendees are invited to share the name of a loved one who lost their life on 9/11, due to a 9/11-related health condition, or as a result of the backlash against Muslims (and those perceived to be Muslim). These names will be shared during the Unity in Hope event.
Join us for this evening of reflection and hope. See details at trifaith.org/events.
Now is the time to think differently. It’s time for Tri-Faith’s bold idea. Never has healing divisions and building cross-cultural relationships been more urgently needed, in this time of deep division and upheaval. We believe religious differences are an asset and strength to be celebrated. Through Tri-Faith, people overcome fear and stereotypes, making room to shift perceptions and beliefs. Every Tri-Faith activity and program sets the stage for understanding and embracing the “other,” transforming our communities through relationships.
In this time, Tri-Faith’s voice rejects religious bigotry in all forms and responds to this exceptional moment for our culture, providing a wide variety of ways to learn about the embrace of religious diversity. The reality, especially during divisive times like these: Though Judaism and Islam combined only make up about 3% of the U.S. population, nearly 80% of hate crimes with religious bias target Jews and Muslims. We believe: No one should fear for their safety because of the color of their skin, what language they speak, or how they pray. Tri-Faith fights for religious freedom in the face of scapegoating and fear, while making spaces for meaningful connection across differences.
Everything we do at Tri-Faith provides antidotes to fear and hate. Knowledge about religions doesn’t alone lead to tolerance, respect or pluralism. We must model respectful engagement of diverse ideas. We must enable thoughtful discussion. In these ways we acquire not only knowledge, but the skills of citizenship in a pluralistic democracy.
Right here in the nation’s heartland, we are building a model for peaceful co-existence that delivers on America’s promise of religious freedom. There’s no more timely and urgent project. Omaha can be proud to lead the way.
We ask for your support of this transformative work.
Learn more at trifaith.org.
Wendy Goldberg is executive director of the Tri-Faith Initiative in Omaha.