Midlands Voices: Tri-Faith gathering in Omaha will promote understanding on 9/11 anniversary

Now is the time to think differently. It’s time for Tri-Faith’s bold idea. Never has healing divisions and building cross-cultural relationships been more urgently needed, in this time of deep division and upheaval. We believe religious differences are an asset and strength to be celebrated. Through Tri-Faith, people overcome fear and stereotypes, making room to shift perceptions and beliefs. Every Tri-Faith activity and program sets the stage for understanding and embracing the “other,” transforming our communities through relationships.

In this time, Tri-Faith’s voice rejects religious bigotry in all forms and responds to this exceptional moment for our culture, providing a wide variety of ways to learn about the embrace of religious diversity. The reality, especially during divisive times like these: Though Judaism and Islam combined only make up about 3% of the U.S. population, nearly 80% of hate crimes with religious bias target Jews and Muslims. We believe: No one should fear for their safety because of the color of their skin, what language they speak, or how they pray. Tri-Faith fights for religious freedom in the face of scapegoating and fear, while making spaces for meaningful connection across differences.