Midlands Voices: Troubled Honduras provides an example of why people seek to enter the US

If you drive down 72nd Street in Omaha on a Thursday morning, you’ll see people holding signs in support of immigrants detained on the U.S.-Mexico border. We call ourselves Mothers & Others: Mercy and Justice for Immigrants. And we invite compassionate Nebraskans to join us not only in advocating for immigrants, including those who work in our meatpacking plants and on our farms, but also in seeking justice for Honduras, so that people there won’t be forced to flee to the United States.

Last month, eight U.S. senators introduced the Honduras Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Act of 2021 in the U.S. Senate. Why? Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, who co-sponsored the bill, said that it counters the “alarming corruption and human rights abuses that are being committed at the highest levels of the Honduran government.”

I am a Sister of Mercy who has spent time with our community in Honduras, and seen firsthand the horrific conditions the people endure. I have also served as an observer for one of three elections-- all blatantly stolen -- since a 2009 coup in the country. And I’ve participated in fact-finding and “root causes” delegations in an effort to understand why so many Hondurans risk dangerous, grueling journeys to the U.S. with little more than the clothes on their backs.