Midlands Voices: Trump's court approach threatens Americans' freedoms

It was not an accident that the first 11 words of the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights concerned religion. It was a high-tension subject then, as now. In 1789, the question was probably which Protestant religion you should join. But it was agreed after debate by some very intelligent men, there would be no national religion (Establishment Clause), and people would not be prevented from worshiping as they desired (Free Exercise Clause).

We are now in the trenches fighting about a woman’s right to have an abortion. Those who are anti-choice are driven by strong, even fiery, religious beliefs and want to force their own views on to others, as if the Free Exercise Clause applies only to them. Those who are pro-choice believe that the matter is a medical and deeply personal issue, and not a religious one.