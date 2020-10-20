Midlands Voices: Trump's court approach threatens Americans' freedoms

It was not an accident that the first 11 words of the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights concerned religion. It was a high-tension subject then, as now. In 1789, the question was probably which Protestant religion you should join. But it was agreed after debate by some very intelligent men, there would be no national religion (Establishment Clause), and people would not be prevented from worshiping as they desired (Free Exercise Clause).
We are now in the trenches fighting about a woman’s right to have an abortion. Those who are anti-choice are driven by strong, even fiery, religious beliefs and want to force their own views on to others, as if the Free Exercise Clause applies only to them. Those who are pro-choice believe that the matter is a medical and deeply personal issue, and not a religious one.
So where are we now? The Current Temporary Occupant of the White House (CTO) wants to reverse Roe v. Wade and thus force the religious dogma of anti-choice advocates onto the backs of pro-choice citizens. CTO was a pro-choice Democrat before he ran for office. He didn’t think he could be elected as a Democrat, so he explored the GOP and was advised that would not work unless he changed his position on abortion. So here we are; a former limousine liberal who probably didn’t know a church from a slot machine, becoming an anti–abortion warrior and turning our nation into an autocratic society , circa 1930, from a 21st-century democracy. And a man who boasts of many sexual conquests, taking from women the right to control their own body. The same man, out of his love of the unborn, had no problem ripping young children from their parents and locking them up in cages.
That brings us to the replacement for RBG. A very smart federal circuit judge, with a good legal mind, but virtually no hands-on legal experience, has been nominated to replace Justice Ginsberg. Her major talent is that she is very vocal anti-choice. Any bets on how she will vote when the next challenge to Roe v. Wade comes before SCOTUS?
Those 11 words may well be doomed. The Free Exercise Clause will mean you are free to exercise any belief you want, so long as it does not offend the religious people who don’t believe as you do. And don’t forget, many of those who are opposed to abortion with a vengeance are equally in favor of the death penalty.
You might keep that in mind the first Tuesday of November.
Herb Friedman, of Lincoln, is a lawyer who has argued First Amendment issues before the U.S. Supreme Court.
