Midlands Voices: Try these approaches for pandemic fatigue relief

As another client enters my office space with the same symptoms — restlessness, excessive worrying, fear, low mood accompanied by feelings of being isolated and alone — I cannot help but notice the impact the pandemic has placed on our mental health. Sure, we have vaguely heard about the lingering effects of ongoing isolation and uncertainty, but have we really taken inventory of our own wellness to step into acceptance and relief?

Many people I work with struggle with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression and trauma. It is no wonder many of these symptoms have been worsened during the pandemic and quite possibly will increase as we step into the colder months ahead.

As most of us are keenly aware, there is no end date in sight for the pandemic. Many of us feel life is worth enjoying now, despite personal and global uncertainty and suffering. Most everyone is wondering how we can tend to our emotional health while feeling joy and relief as we turn the corner into 2021.

So how can we find hope, joy and relief amongst difficulty, smack dab in the middle of a global pandemic?