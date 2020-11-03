Midlands Voices: Try these approaches for pandemic fatigue relief

As another client enters my office space with the same symptoms — restlessness, excessive worrying, fear, low mood accompanied by feelings of being isolated and alone — I cannot help but notice the impact the pandemic has placed on our mental health. Sure, we have vaguely heard about the lingering effects of ongoing isolation and uncertainty, but have we really taken inventory of our own wellness to step into acceptance and relief?
Many people I work with struggle with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression and trauma. It is no wonder many of these symptoms have been worsened during the pandemic and quite possibly will increase as we step into the colder months ahead.
As most of us are keenly aware, there is no end date in sight for the pandemic. Many of us feel life is worth enjoying now, despite personal and global uncertainty and suffering. Most everyone is wondering how we can tend to our emotional health while feeling joy and relief as we turn the corner into 2021.
So how can we find hope, joy and relief amongst difficulty, smack dab in the middle of a global pandemic?
- Talk to someone: This can be a therapist, trusted friend, family or clergy member. Schedule that appointment, pick the phone up, join that online community platform. The pandemic has left many of us craving social connection and interaction, and we need healthy supports in place to listen and understand the impact it has had on us.
- Breathe: Intentional breathwork has been proven to relax and soothe our central nervous system, which oversees our flight or fight response. Practice every day, several times a day. Take a big inhale through your nose, and a slow exhale out of the mouth, repeat for several minutes.
- Journal: Yes, we’ve all heard of journaling, but did you know this is a great, and healthy, way to unravel thoughts floating around in our minds and set them to paper? Just five minutes a day is all you need.
- Get in nature and move: Just a few minutes a day to walk or exercise outside. Play ball with your child in the crisp air. Breathe in the fall air, take in the sights and sounds. Moving in nature has shown to increase our mood and bring us into presence.
- Self-compassion: Become warm and understanding of yourself; this includes your thoughts and emotions. Treat yourself as a loving friend would treat you, remind yourself of what is going right, and remember there is no perfect way to navigate a pandemic.
Try these and see what you think. Notice how you feel. Remember you are not alone in this experience and you can take small steps every day to find hope and joy. We may not know when the pandemic will end, but we can care for ourselves and others in a way the fosters health and happiness.
Jamie Frost is licensed clinical social worker, licensed mental health professional and operator of a therapy and yoga LLC in Omaha.
