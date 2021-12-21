Midlands Voices: Two crucial public-private collaborations have boosted Omaha for 25 years

Twenty-five years ago, Omaha was facing two very different challenges. The city center had been declining for years as a result of families moving to the suburbs and locally owned businesses being replaced by national chains and malls. At the same time, child abuse had reached epidemic proportions locally and throughout the country. The old ways of handling problems weren’t working.

Public private partnerships (PPPs) were the solution. The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority was formed to address the needs of downtown and Project Harmony was established to grapple with child abuse. Though very different needs, the structure of a PPP was right for both.

Common to both partnerships was community need that conventional methods hadn’t handled. New leadership, including philanthropists, with a vision and a willingness to break down silos to collaborate was required.