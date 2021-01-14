Midlands Voices: U.S. Capitol is a place of national inspiration, not insurrection

The magic of the Capitol is that it is not just a monument. It is a living, breathing place full of hope, dreams, arguments, successes and failures. It is a bright shining beacon and representation to the world of what democracy looks like. It was constructed largely on the backs of slaves and indentured servants, and their sacrifices are palpable there. They built the most tangible symbol of our democracy while not being the beneficiaries of our ideals of freedom and equal opportunity.

For all of our faults and foibles, the Capitol represents the best of what our nation can be. It is a place of inspiration, not insurrection. It is the location for spirited discourse, not trampling our free press. It is a site to establish and continue our democracy, not to fill with hands grasping zip ties seeking to savage lawmakers, including the vice president.

The Capitol embodies the peaceful transition of power with the inauguration of new presidents. It is not meant as a battleground for people who cannot accept truth. Our Capitol is a workplace for staffers to pour their hearts into public service and contemplate potential futures as elected officials. It is not a place to cower under tables behind blockaded doors wondering if the threats yelled on the other side will come to fruition.