Midlands Voices: University of Nebraska's sustainability vision reflects state's values

As a candidate for the University of Nebraska presidency, I remarked to a group of student leaders during one stakeholder meeting how impressed I was by their commitment to sustainability.
I said then that I shared their concern for the protection of our natural resources. Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers, after all, are the original conservationists. Nebraskans have always taken pride in caring for the land. And the University of Nebraska has always been a proud partner to agriculture, our state’s most important industry.
As I left that meeting, I promised the students that if selected for the role, I would work closely with them to turn ideas into responsible action.
After 15 months — and dozens of meetings with students and thoughtful dialogue with diverse stakeholders — I’m proud to share with Nebraskans a vision for sustainability at the University of Nebraska that reflects the common-sense beliefs and values of the people of our state. Our students have been true partners in this effort and deserve credit for their leadership on these complex issues.
There has been a great deal of conversation recently around the topic of fossil fuel divestment. Student leaders have urged the university to divest from the fossil fuel industry, particularly companies on the carbon underground 200 (CU200) list, and asked for transparency about where we put our money.
We have carefully analyzed our portfolio. The University of Nebraska has no direct investments in fossil fuel companies. Of the $370 million investment portfolio controlled by the Board of Regents, our total exposure to energy companies represents less than 2%, about $7.3 million.
That’s down from 6.5% only a year earlier. And our exposure to CU200 companies is about 1%.
So while our portfolio’s exposure to fossil fuels is already declining, we intend to take additional action.
Next week the Board of Regents will consider a change to its investment policies to allow for the consideration of environmental, social and governance factors, commonly known as “ESG.” Adding ESG criteria will create valuable flexibility for the board in determining where to invest our funds, without boxing us in with rigid rules that don’t account for necessary nuances.
For example, consider an energy company that’s actively engaged in research to reduce its carbon footprint. Disinvesting in such a company wouldn’t make sense. Quite the opposite: Companies poised to become sustainable leaders offer promise for the future.
Those are the types of factors we intend to consider going forward. Next week’s policy change by the board is a crucial step toward our vision that by 2025, the University of Nebraska will have no investments in energy companies that do not have clean energy plans in place.
Nor will we make any new investments in energy companies that do not have a sustainability plan. And we will engage ESG experts to ensure the companies we do invest in are committed to meaningful action. In other words, no greenwashing allowed.
Is the University of Nebraska promising full divestment with no exceptions? No. I think Nebraskans can appreciate that this discussion is more complex than that. Diverse perspectives must be considered, multiple objectives weighed. Necessarily, whatever our path forward, not all stakeholders will agree.
Certainly sustainability is a high priority for the chancellors and me, and we want to align our investments accordingly. We also want our investment strategy to match the common-sense approach Nebraska families and businesses use in their own lives and work. Our endowment is not an advocacy tool, but rather a resource that exists for the common good of all Nebraskans.
Furthermore, investments are a meaningful, but not isolated, part of our overall vision. Consider, for example, the impact that our research in agriculture and natural resources has on the health and well-being of our planet and people. Our commitment to agriculture has only grown over our 150-year history, and that won’t change.
Taken together, the University of Nebraska’s actions make us a leader in responsible care for the resources entrusted to us. We’re not finished, but Nebraskans can be proud of the careful and collaborative work underway at their university to create a healthier, safer, more sustainable future for all.
Ted Carter is president of the University of Nebraska.