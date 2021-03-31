Midlands Voices: University of Nebraska's sustainability vision reflects state's values

Nor will we make any new investments in energy companies that do not have a sustainability plan. And we will engage ESG experts to ensure the companies we do invest in are committed to meaningful action. In other words, no greenwashing allowed.

Is the University of Nebraska promising full divestment with no exceptions? No. I think Nebraskans can appreciate that this discussion is more complex than that. Diverse perspectives must be considered, multiple objectives weighed. Necessarily, whatever our path forward, not all stakeholders will agree.

Certainly sustainability is a high priority for the chancellors and me, and we want to align our investments accordingly. We also want our investment strategy to match the common-sense approach Nebraska families and businesses use in their own lives and work. Our endowment is not an advocacy tool, but rather a resource that exists for the common good of all Nebraskans.

Furthermore, investments are a meaningful, but not isolated, part of our overall vision. Consider, for example, the impact that our research in agriculture and natural resources has on the health and well-being of our planet and people. Our commitment to agriculture has only grown over our 150-year history, and that won’t change.

Taken together, the University of Nebraska’s actions make us a leader in responsible care for the resources entrusted to us. We’re not finished, but Nebraskans can be proud of the careful and collaborative work underway at their university to create a healthier, safer, more sustainable future for all.

Ted Carter is president of the University of Nebraska.