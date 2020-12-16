Midlands Voices: UNL continues careful plans to protect health of students and faculty

This coming Saturday, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will welcome nearly 1,400 new graduates into our family of over 300,000 alumni. This is something to celebrate every year. In 2020, that student success is monumental.
The COVID-19 pandemic has posed incredible challenges in higher education. Last spring, after the pandemic moved virtually all universities into remote learning, we were one of the first to declare our intent to provide in-person education in the fall, while practicing social distancing and safe practices. And we did.
Months of incredibly detailed planning allowed us to bring students and faculty safely back to the flagship campus in August. When the semester started, many believed it was a matter of when, not if, we would have to pivot back to fully remote learning. Yet, as Thanksgiving came — we were able to look back on a semester that was among the most, if not the most, in-person within the Big Ten, and without classroom transmission of COVID-19.
That success was due to many things. The hundreds of small details worked through over the summer to figure out how to create safe environments in our classrooms, our academic buildings, residence halls and dining facilities. The amazing work of our committed faculty and staff to adjust to unprecedented conditions in real time. The incredibly close partnership with Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD), and the commitment and support of University of Nebraska system President Ted Carter and Board of Regents.
But perhaps the two biggest factors were our ability to adapt as the semester progressed and the willingness of our students to embrace the necessary safety measures. Were either of these efforts perfect? No. We had a few examples of student behavior, particularly early in the semester, that were irresponsible and unsafe. But the vast, vast majority of our students took the needed precautions seriously and in stride. I know it was because they appreciated the ability to be on campus learning together, even under modified conditions and safety practices.
This fall, we added random mitigation testing to attempt to help to detect and diagnose asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. Young people are more likely to be asymptomatic carriers, and this was an incredibly helpful additional tool. We did catch a number of positive cases that helped halt the spread, and the random testing allowed us to determine we didn’t have concentrated pockets of undiagnosed spread in our UNL community. It would, however, have been more robust had more people responded to requests to be tested.
We are all continually learning and adapting as we live through this worldwide pandemic. With more than 31,000 students, faculty and staff, UNL is the densest learning and living environment in the state of Nebraska. Our student body comes from all corners of Nebraska, the U.S. and over 130 countries around the world. This creates unique challenges.
As we look forward to bringing students back in January for the spring semester, we are even more committed to providing in-person education. We have carefully restructured our class delivery options to help ensure even more of our classes will be fully in person, while maintaining social distancing and personal protection practices.
Doing so safely looks much different as we plan for late January than it did when we planned for August. Over the last month, Nebraska and the United States have seen our highest infection and death rates of the pandemic, and in the winter months we are confined largely indoors. Through UNL’s partnership with LLCHD, and the incredible work of our UNL Veterinary Diagnostic Center, we will be able to provide saliva-based PCR diagnostic testing in the spring. Because of the availability of this new rapid and less invasive diagnostic testing, and at the recommendation of LLCHD, we will require students to be tested before returning to campus living and learning environments in January. We will follow with additional rounds of regular testing as needed. Many universities, including eight within the Big Ten, had required testing as part of their successful efforts in the fall. Others are now adding required testing to be able to increase their in-person education in the spring.
Just as we adapted as conditions worsened in the fall, we will also be able to adapt in the spring if conditions improve and as vaccines become available for faculty and for students. If there’s one thing we’ve learned, the only thing constant about COVID-19 is its unpredictability.
Our Husker football team has been one of the few in college football to avoid having to cancel games due to COVID-19 outbreaks. This is because they are going above and beyond in taking measures that allow our student athletes to go out and compete safely on the field.
As an institution, as we prepare for the spring, we are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of all of our 31,000-plus students, faculty and staff. And to continue to provide the excellent in-person education that sends our graduates off to successful careers.
This Saturday, in his words of wisdom for our graduates, UNL alumnus Warren Buffett says, “There is nobody I would rather be than a young person graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln today.” I couldn’t agree more.
Ronnie D. Green, Ph.D., is chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!