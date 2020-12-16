Midlands Voices: UNL continues careful plans to protect health of students and faculty

Doing so safely looks much different as we plan for late January than it did when we planned for August. Over the last month, Nebraska and the United States have seen our highest infection and death rates of the pandemic, and in the winter months we are confined largely indoors. Through UNL’s partnership with LLCHD, and the incredible work of our UNL Veterinary Diagnostic Center, we will be able to provide saliva-based PCR diagnostic testing in the spring. Because of the availability of this new rapid and less invasive diagnostic testing, and at the recommendation of LLCHD, we will require students to be tested before returning to campus living and learning environments in January. We will follow with additional rounds of regular testing as needed. Many universities, including eight within the Big Ten, had required testing as part of their successful efforts in the fall. Others are now adding required testing to be able to increase their in-person education in the spring.