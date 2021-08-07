Midlands Voices: UNL develops young Nebraska leaders who understand trade's importance

Nebraska voices should always be part of those discussions. Preparing our students to take on those roles — and helping provide them with the means to accept opportunities to help them get a foot in the door — is essential to this.

That is why we recently announced the Yeutter Student Scholar Award Fund, created through private donations. A minimum of one $5,000 award will be granted each year beginning this fall to help pay the travel and living expenses of a student who secures an unpaid or modestly paid internship for a trade-related organization, such as the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. The award will increase access to these valuable internship experiences for students who could not otherwise afford to pursue them, and will ultimately expand the number of Nebraska voices shaping trade policy.

Yeutter’s closing message to students in the 1989 Kansas speech was this: “if you are prepared to be broad and creative and global in your thinking, you should have a very productive and rewarding career indeed.” In the spirit of one of Nebraska’s great public servants, the students who connect with the institute that bears his name should be poised for trade policy careers that benefit not only themselves, but also ultimately Nebraska, the agriculture industry and the country.

Jill O’Donnell is director of the Clayton Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln