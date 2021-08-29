Midlands Voices: UNL must take broad action in the face of a troubling fraternity culture

If mass gatherings showed up in front of fraternity houses when one of its members committed sexual assault, the streets and sidewalks of campus would swell with protests every week.

University Title IX offices may swallow many of these cases inside their manila folders — tucking them in drawers more leak-proof than nuclear waste bunkers — but that cannot erase the experience of the survivors. No one can hide the injustice of our sexual assault crisis, which has often been incorrectly termed an epidemic.

Epidemics, as the scholar Sarah Deer discusses, are biological, infectious; the word allows society to absolve itself of wrongdoing. But this crisis of sexual violence is the product of a system. It’s one spurred by the rape culture that infests fraternities.

According to a 2007 study by John Foubert et al, “fraternity men were three times more likely to commit rape than other men on college campuses.”

That shocking number stems from a system that dehumanizes and objectifies women, reducing them to conquests, trophies, hunts.