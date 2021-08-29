Midlands Voices: UNL must take broad action in the face of a troubling fraternity culture

Fraternities, for all the innocuous fun of game day barbecues and philanthropy feeds, cast a long shadow over universities’ commitment to women.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln lived in that shadow last week.
Late in the night of UNL’s first day of classes, a woman allegedly survived sexual assault at the hands of a Phi Gamma Delta member. She was forced into the group of one in five women who have met or will meet sexual violence during their time in college.
This is an active investigation, and details haven’t fully come to light. But we know more than 300,000 people have signed a petition to ban the fraternity, known as Fiji, from UNL’s campus, and hundreds of students began gathering in front of the Fiji house on Tuesday night.
The protesters have understandably focused their ire on Fiji. After all, this alleged act stands out in its cruelty. And administrators suspended Fiji in 2017 for a similar pattern of behavior that involved reckless alcohol use and inappropriate sexual behavior. But that pattern doesn’t make Fiji unique in Greek life; rather, its members are paragons of behaviors common in the crowded, hazy basements of frat parties.
If mass gatherings showed up in front of fraternity houses when one of its members committed sexual assault, the streets and sidewalks of campus would swell with protests every week.
University Title IX offices may swallow many of these cases inside their manila folders — tucking them in drawers more leak-proof than nuclear waste bunkers — but that cannot erase the experience of the survivors. No one can hide the injustice of our sexual assault crisis, which has often been incorrectly termed an epidemic.
Epidemics, as the scholar Sarah Deer discusses, are biological, infectious; the word allows society to absolve itself of wrongdoing. But this crisis of sexual violence is the product of a system. It’s one spurred by the rape culture that infests fraternities.
According to a 2007 study by John Foubert et al, “fraternity men were three times more likely to commit rape than other men on college campuses.”
That shocking number stems from a system that dehumanizes and objectifies women, reducing them to conquests, trophies, hunts.
It’s no wonder why frat parties herd women down dimly lit basement stairs in abject disproportion to the number of men in the house. Frats provide alcohol to those women at no cost, which creates a system of patronage and obligation. This deluge of readily available alcohol stammers speech and blurs lines; it creates periods of blackout in which consent is impossible.
Hazing rituals condition men to be hard and secretive, to put the name of the fraternity before other, pressing interests. Among brothers, one’s social capital can rise and fall with his virility.
In discourse, in infrastructure, fraternities funnel women through a closely surveilled pipeline: They are fruit to be picked, fun to be had.
Suspending an especially odious fraternity from campus would be a good start. But if UNL wants to grapple with the crisis of sexual assault, its leaders must take bolder action. Fundamentally changing the culture of Greek life on campus — or doing away with it — must be on the table.
This movement for justice cannot end at Fiji’s doorstep, no matter the outcome of this case. Tossing one bad apple from this bunch won’t save the rotting tree.
UNL’s student body movement against sexual violence, though still stumbling into maturity, radiates with the hope of change. On the first night of protests, one image emerged that seemed to perfectly challenge Greek row’s dark legacy of sexual violence.
Fiji’s front lawn glowed from placid white lights, which silhouetted a line of heads and fists bobbing against the walls. In a moment that flashed like lightning, a woman with a sign folded in her arms strode across the grass — casting her 40-foot-tall shadow against the house’s stone facade.