Midlands Voices: UNL taking action on racial equity and inclusion

Two weeks ago, I visited Omaha North and Omaha South high schools to visit with the students participating in UNL’s Nebraska College Preparatory Academy (NCPA). It was an inspiring visit. I greatly enjoyed being with so many dedicated young scholars who are passionate about their future.

Started in 2006, NCPA has become an incredible pathway for students who are academically talented and who would be the first in their family to attend college. The program also reaches many students of color. Last year, 86 seniors from four participating Nebraska high schools completed NCPA’s rigorous high school requirements. NCPA graduates are among our most successful students who attend UNL.

We are committed to the success of our students and thrilled at what this program is doing to create lifelong opportunities. But as LaDaysia Smith, a graduate of Omaha North and sophomore studying architecture at UNL said of her experience on our campus, “There are not a lot of students who look like me.” We have heard the same, many times, from our faculty and staff of color.