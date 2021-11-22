Midlands Voices: UNL's diversity initiative deserves praise, not condemnation, from governor

It is ironic that the governor of Nebraska, who is supposed to represent all Nebraskans, finds a plan to help create a more equitable, welcoming and inclusive environment by addressing systemic issues to be divisive. What is divisive is the rhetoric and attacks by a public official on the public university of this state that helps educate, support, diversify and assist the citizens of Nebraska and beyond through teaching, research and service.

In addition to a very low percentage of the university’s budget (despite it adding up to millions of dollars) being provided by the state, it is not the government’s job to "police" the education engaged in by the university, particularly when it is based in scholarship, education and experience. The purpose of these attacks is to create an environment where public education is further vilified and the population is encouraged to be divided by attacks that are misleading and misguided.