Midlands Voices: UNL's diversity initiative deserves praise, not condemnation, from governor

It is ironic that the governor of Nebraska, who is supposed to represent all Nebraskans, finds a plan to help create a more equitable, welcoming and inclusive environment by addressing systemic issues to be divisive. What is divisive is the rhetoric and attacks by a public official on the public university of this state that helps educate, support, diversify and assist the citizens of Nebraska and beyond through teaching, research and service.
In addition to a very low percentage of the university’s budget (despite it adding up to millions of dollars) being provided by the state, it is not the government’s job to "police" the education engaged in by the university, particularly when it is based in scholarship, education and experience. The purpose of these attacks is to create an environment where public education is further vilified and the population is encouraged to be divided by attacks that are misleading and misguided.
As an alum of the university, and a longtime employee writing as an individual, these types of attacks also have an impact on the health and well-being of the minoritized groups that the governor and his supporters, including State Sen. Julie Slama, want to keep invisible while denying the impact of the racism, along with other forms of prejudice and discrimination. Denying a voice and visibility to underrepresented and marginalized people does not mean someone else’s voice and visibility are taken away. However, in allowing representation, it does mean that the sole focus is no longer on the individuals, groups and identities that the governor and his supporters believe should be the only identities and people deserving of equitable treatment and representation.
Almost all religions have some form of the golden rule. If someone wants rights and representation, they need to extend them to others. When we limit representation and access, we set a precedent that it can happen to anyone; it just depends on who is in power.
Research and experience demonstrate that diversity is profitable and has good health outcomes. Data from the Trevor Project shows that youth whose identities/pronouns are respected are less anxious, depressed and hopeless than youth whose identities are not respected. Likewise, LGBT+ youth who experience rejection, particularly from family and friends, are more anxious, depressed and hopeless and more likely to consider suicide.
In regard to diversity being profitable, all one has to search for on the internet is "diversity is profitable," and numerous articles are displayed that indicate diversity improves profitability. It also improves people’s everyday lives. One article, from Marketwatch.com, says, "The numbers don't lie: Diverse workforces makes companies more money."
The unwillingness to acknowledge and represent people who are different from you/our group means that we are denying reality. Not everyone is the same, and context matters. Everyone deserves to have representation and equitable access to opportunities and resources. We don’t achieve that by limiting who we are willing to acknowledge as "legitimate" human beings and members of our society. We do it by recognizing that everyone deserves respect and deserves to have their identities and experiences heard and acknowledged.
Limits and restrictions on who matters and who counts are merely that -- an insecurity and desire to limit and restrict who has access and is treated fairly. As we say in the pledge of allegiance, "with liberty and justice for all." We need to live our values and make sure our opinions, beliefs and behaviors reflect those values.
Pat Tetreault, Ph.D., is director of the LGBTQA+ Center and the Women’s Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This essay represents her personal view only and is not an institutional statement by UNL.