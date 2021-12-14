Midlands Voices: UNL's diversity plan is the wrong course

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s “Journey Toward Anti-Racism and Racial Equity” is an overreach by an intolerant far left elite who are under the impression there’s no possible argument against their very extreme and abstract view of what anti-racism should be.
Despite what university leadership and the editorial boards say, Gov. Pete Ricketts was correct in denouncing the influence of critical race theory in UNL’s plan. When President Ted Carter and Chancellor Ronnie Green say that critical race theory is not being taught to students, that’s true. Technically. The problem is, it’s being practiced in classrooms, embedded in what student learn.
There are leaders in our community who say that critical race theory is a creation “by conservatives to avert serious discussion,” that ask what’s the opposition to advancing diversity and inclusion or eliminating racist infrastructures. But when an ideology assigns moral value to people based on their skin color, that is only meant to divide us as Americans. Far left extremism should not be automatically accepted for the sake of progress.
There is the issue of President Carter and Chancellor Green outright lying to the public when they say critical race theory is not mentioned anywhere in their plan. Critical race theory and anti-racism are at the heart of UNL’s plan, woven into nearly every, if not all, action items that have been proposed.
For example, under Theme 2: Positioning Academic Excellence and Learning Through Diversity, the university is to offer “anti-racist and inclusive teaching seminars focused on examining racial bias in the classroom and course materials.” And, in a since-deleted call to action on the university’s website, Chancellor Green promised to use noted critical race theory purveyor Ibram X. Kendi’s definition “on becoming ‘actively conscious about race and racism’ and taking ‘actions to end racial inequities.’” Kendi’s book is still included as a resource on UNL’s website.
UNL’s plan seems to go along with a larger project by Kendi and others to change the meaning of racism to encompass everything that might have impacts on something disproportionately for one community or the other.
It’s extremely problematic when we can’t share definitions of things like racism. If you’re now lumping decent people who think athletes should stand for the national anthem with actual, legitimate racists, then denying that’s critical race theory and anti-racism in practice; if that’s not gaslighting, then what is?
The Board of Regents has a lot to answer for as well. The regents’ role isn’t simply to rubber stamp the university’s actions; they have oversight of and responsibility for the entire university. Imagine my amazement when individual regents express shock at the release of UNL’s plan. None spoke out when Chancellor Green first announced the plan in June 2020 or subsequently, and they seem to forget that they voted to create UNL’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion in 2018.
Which leaves me wondering if they thought creating that office was just about virtue signaling or that it wouldn’t actually try to do anything?
I have no issue with teaching the good and the bad of America, or the absolute failures of our country on the issue of race for so many years. Our national story has been one of working toward equality. But to pretend that racism is what defines our nation? Or that it’s not enough to be not racist, you have to be actively anti-racist? That cannot go uncritically examined.
I know that terms like diversity, equity, anti-racism, and progress sound like nice, harmless words and if anybody says a word in disagreement, your reaction is to go, “What’s wrong with those ideas, you bigot!” But the pushers of this elitist ideology fail to recognize that radical leftism is not the only legitimate view of the world, and implementing critical race theory and racial justice has a chilling effect on any student or faculty who may disagree with this new policy.
UNL’s plan, endorsed by President Carter and Chancellor Green, seems to be nothing more than race-baiting disguised as anti-racism, while pushing an agenda of racial resentment.
British political philosopher Sir Roger Scruton wrote, “Education, we must remind ourselves, is not about social engineering, however laudable that goal might be. It is about passing knowledge from those who have it to those who need it.”
The University of Nebraska, President Carter, and Chancellor Green would do well to remember that.
Chris Chappelear, a former chairman of the Nebraska Federation of Young Republicans, is the president of Long Pine Creek LLC. Follow him on Twitter
@chrischappelear.