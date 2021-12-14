Midlands Voices: UNL's diversity plan is the wrong course

Which leaves me wondering if they thought creating that office was just about virtue signaling or that it wouldn’t actually try to do anything?

I have no issue with teaching the good and the bad of America, or the absolute failures of our country on the issue of race for so many years. Our national story has been one of working toward equality. But to pretend that racism is what defines our nation? Or that it’s not enough to be not racist, you have to be actively anti-racist? That cannot go uncritically examined.

I know that terms like diversity, equity, anti-racism, and progress sound like nice, harmless words and if anybody says a word in disagreement, your reaction is to go, “What’s wrong with those ideas, you bigot!” But the pushers of this elitist ideology fail to recognize that radical leftism is not the only legitimate view of the world, and implementing critical race theory and racial justice has a chilling effect on any student or faculty who may disagree with this new policy.

UNL’s plan, endorsed by President Carter and Chancellor Green, seems to be nothing more than race-baiting disguised as anti-racism, while pushing an agenda of racial resentment.