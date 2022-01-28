Midlands Voices: US can take significant steps to deter Russia's aggression

Tensions in Ukraine have reached a boiling point. As Russia continues its massive military buildup on the border of its neighbor, the State Department has ordered families of diplomats to leave Kyiv. NATO announced it is “putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to NATO deployments in Eastern Europe.” And yet many in the United States respond to these developments along the border of Russia and Ukraine with a collective shrug. Here, I address three common responses to the crisis.

This is a common and sensible response, but it ignores the many tools of deterrence other than U.S. military involvement in a “hot” war in Ukraine. Before an invasion occurs, we can arm Ukraine to the teeth to ensure any decision by Putin to invade is a costly one. We can provide world-class military advisers to help Ukraine prepare its defense. We can impose diplomatic and economic costs right now to signal that Russia’s coercive military build-up is unacceptable. Russia is not invincible — Sen. Mitt Romney’s recent barb that “Russia is currently a gas station parading as a country” reflects its middling per-capita GDP and negative population growth rate. That means that, if we act as a united front with our NATO allies, there still may be time to change Putin’s decision calculus.