Midlands Voices: US can take significant steps to deter Russia's aggression

Tensions in Ukraine have reached a boiling point. As Russia continues its massive military buildup on the border of its neighbor, the State Department has ordered families of diplomats to leave Kyiv. NATO announced it is “putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to NATO deployments in Eastern Europe.” And yet many in the United States respond to these developments along the border of Russia and Ukraine with a collective shrug. Here, I address three common responses to the crisis.
First: “This is Ukraine’s problem. It’s not worth American lives and we are tired of endless wars.”
This is a common and sensible response, but it ignores the many tools of deterrence other than U.S. military involvement in a “hot” war in Ukraine. Before an invasion occurs, we can arm Ukraine to the teeth to ensure any decision by Putin to invade is a costly one. We can provide world-class military advisers to help Ukraine prepare its defense. We can impose diplomatic and economic costs right now to signal that Russia’s coercive military build-up is unacceptable. Russia is not invincible — Sen. Mitt Romney’s recent barb that “Russia is currently a gas station parading as a country” reflects its middling per-capita GDP and negative population growth rate. That means that, if we act as a united front with our NATO allies, there still may be time to change Putin’s decision calculus.
Second: “We should be more concerned about our southern border than Ukraine’s.”
This is more political whataboutism than a real policy objection. As President Obama once noted, the federal government should be able to walk and chew gum at the same time. There is no reason to think that wise and deliberate action in Ukraine will distract U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas and Arizona.
Third: “Where were you Republican hawks when Trump was appeasing Putin?”
The truth in this statement doesn’t make it helpful. Trump’s haphazard foreign policy undermined NATO at every turn. But President Biden promised that “American is back,” and I-told-you-sos won’t further American interests or ensure Ukrainians’ safety and freedom of self-government.
A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be nothing short of disastrous. It would lead to starvation and displacement of millions of Ukrainians. Thousands of civilians would die, since Russian forces have no regard for international humanitarian law (as they’ve proven with indiscriminate bombing of hospitals in Syria). But the effects of a Russian invasion would also be felt throughout Europe and the world, directly threatening Poland and the Baltic States and unsettling global economies.
President Biden was elected largely based on his promise to restore America’s standing in the world as a champion of freedom and democracy. Here’s his chance to prove it — but he has to act now.
Jay Jackson is an Omaha attorney with a master of laws in international law. He also is a military veteran with six overseas deployments.