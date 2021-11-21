Midlands Voices: US military makes tremendous effort to avoid civilian casualties

Recent coverage by the New York Times of airstrikes in Afghanistan and Syria have shined a light on important issues in the U.S. military. Is the intelligence leading to strikes sufficient? Do operators fully adhere to the law of armed conflict and rules of engagement? What are the consequences when mistakes are made? How can we be more transparent while still protecting sensitive intelligence and tactics?
However, these articles may lead some to erroneously conclude that there are two kinds of people in our special operations community: cold-blooded killers who do America’s dirty work, and the lawyers and whistleblowers who try to stop them. In fact, the vast majority of special operators prosecuting America’s counterterrorism campaign are committed to both keeping our country safe and following the rule of law — the two are not mutually exclusive.
A smaller-than-ever proportion of our population bears the burden of our defense, and a bulk of that responsibility in recent conflicts has fallen to our special operations community. Many of these men and women have deployed over a dozen times, away from spouses and children and the comforts of home. Among other missions, they partnered with the Syrian Democratic Forces to annihilate a brutal ISIS regime that raped, tortured and murdered their way to a physical territory the size of Tennessee.
With very rare exceptions, American special operations forces operate in accordance with the law of armed conflict and American values. Strikes that result in civilian casualties do not necessarily violate the law of armed conflict, which recognizes that incidental loss of civilian life is a tragic but inevitable cost of war. And the standard for lawfulness is based not on the results of the strike, but on the information reasonably available at the time of the commander’s decision.
That doesn’t stop the U.S. military from doing everything within its power to minimize civilian harm. Consider the “backlog of civilian casualty assessment reports” described in the article about the Syria strike. Why a backlog? Because the military assessed every single one of the nearly 3,000 allegations made during the war against ISIS, and independent, multidisciplinary reviews are time and labor intensive. We do this in spite of the fact that our adversaries use the law of war itself as a weapon, hiding among the civilian population and inventing claims of civilian casualties to demoralize and distract. The time and manpower spent to learn from these assessments wouldn’t be worth it to Putin or Assad, but it is to us.
Another example of the U.S. military’s dedication to minimizing civilian harm is the procurement and use of advanced technology that increases the accuracy of our weapons while minimizing their effects. It has been reported that the military employs non-explosive missiles with blades. Only a nation seriously committed to minimizing civilian harm would use such a weapon, since the intended target would be unharmed if the missile missed by six inches.
I experienced this dedication to rule of law personally. At the special operations task force where I frequently deployed, the senior operations officer had the lawyer sit immediately to his right. Every decision, call and email was subject to legal scrutiny. When a defense contractor pitching a product joked something about “not telling the lawyers” something, a senior general quickly corrected him — “we don’t hide things from our lawyers” — reaffirming our organization’s culture and values.
And whenever civilian casualties did result from our actions, the tone in the joint operations center was not glee or indifference but regretful silence. But far more often than being held back by lawyers, our commanders declined to take lawful military actions because of the risk to civilians.
As Teddy Roosevelt so famously put it: “The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming.” I am proud to have served with warriors who strive valiantly not just to keep us safe, but to protect the lives of innocent people in the process.
Jay Jackson, of Omaha, was an active-duty military attorney and deployed five times as senior legal advisor to a special operations joint task force.