Midlands Voices: US military makes tremendous effort to avoid civilian casualties

With very rare exceptions, American special operations forces operate in accordance with the law of armed conflict and American values. Strikes that result in civilian casualties do not necessarily violate the law of armed conflict, which recognizes that incidental loss of civilian life is a tragic but inevitable cost of war. And the standard for lawfulness is based not on the results of the strike, but on the information reasonably available at the time of the commander’s decision.

That doesn’t stop the U.S. military from doing everything within its power to minimize civilian harm. Consider the “backlog of civilian casualty assessment reports” described in the article about the Syria strike. Why a backlog? Because the military assessed every single one of the nearly 3,000 allegations made during the war against ISIS, and independent, multidisciplinary reviews are time and labor intensive. We do this in spite of the fact that our adversaries use the law of war itself as a weapon, hiding among the civilian population and inventing claims of civilian casualties to demoralize and distract. The time and manpower spent to learn from these assessments wouldn’t be worth it to Putin or Assad, but it is to us.