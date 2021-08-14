Midlands Voices: US must break away from its longtime 'change through impoverishment' policy toward Cuba

The “only foreseeable means of alienating internal support, is through disenchantment and disaffection based on economic dissatisfaction and hardship … every possible means should be undertaken promptly to weaken the economic life of Cuba, ... [to deny] money and supplies to Cuba, to decrease monetary and real wages, to bring about hunger, desperation and [the] overthrow of government.”

— U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Lester Mallory, 1960

In 2015, noted historian Louis Perez, Jr. writing a reflection on the changes to the U.S. policy toward Cuba under the Obama administration, opined that the policy was little more than fomenting internal dissent and bringing about change through the impoverishment of the Cuban people. When viewed through the long lens that the Cuban revolution offers us, as well as the “theme and variation” responses of the U.S. to our neighbor to the south, the news of popular uprisings, protests, arrests and disappearances perhaps is signaling that the successor regime of Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel is in dangerous waters. Alejandro Mayorkas, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security last month issued a statement that if Cubans (and Haitians) were considering a crossing by raft to Florida, once rescued, they will be immediately returned to their home nation.