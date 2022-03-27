Midlands Voices: US need for alliances imperative as Russian invasion continues

Everyone stood up from their seats and took hold of their toasting glass in their right hand.
The noise from the chairs being pushed back echoed off the tall ceilings of the famous dining hall of Keble College at Oxford University in England.
With a loud clink of the glass, we stood still and straight, staring ahead as if we were soldiers in line ready to be inspected. With a solid and sturdy voice, the words “to Ukraine” thundered out across the hall. We raised our glasses again and repeated “to Ukraine.” We kept standing in silence as we then listened to the Ukrainian national anthem.
Once the anthem was completed, and we sat back down, I glanced at my fellow dinner companions — military generals hailing from 30 NATO member countries.
I was struck by how different this moment on March 17 was from all previous times I had gathered with members of NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, for my academic work for the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
People are also reading…
Attending and briefing NATO conferences is nothing new due to my research. I am a political scientist with a background in military and government service.
NATO funded my past research on multi-actor deterrence, which is preventing hostile actions by multiple actors. Through NATO, I was able to include UNO students, even taking them to a conference in Madrid in 2019, where they presented and participated in groundbreaking work defense research.
Last fall, before the threat of a war and massive migration was so dire for Europe, NATO asked me to research and provide recommendations to their leadership on the importance of multi-domain operations. Multi-domain operations go beyond the traditional military domains of air, land and sea to include threat arenas that are political, social, diplomatic, economic and cyber, plus outer space. Essentially, this was a new area for them and they wanted an academic perspective.
After I completed the work in January, they asked me to attend and present in March at the Multi-actor Domain Conference. I said yes, eager to share recently completed research conducted for the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center, or NCITE, which is a Department of Homeland Security-funded research consortium at UNO.
Homeland Security, in some ways, is not unlike NATO. The federal agency is a stitched-together grouping of organizations that might share the same mission of national security but have different areas of focus, cultures and priorities. My NCITE research has been how to improve training and education for the large intelligence community inside DHS. I was eager to share this with NATO.
Then Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The conference wasn’t canceled — I got on a plane to England. The agenda was more urgent and attendance reflected that. Instead of the normal staff officers from NATO member countries who usually attend, generals had come. They wore dress uniforms representing countries from ours to eastern European nations like Latvia, Romania and Hungary.
Having served in the U.S. Army from 2001 to 2005, I have experience with the urgency and threat environments. Having worked for STRATCOM in a civilian role as a deterrence analyst, I am not a stranger to the world of war planning. But the Russian incursion into Ukraine, the mass of refugees pouring out of Ukraine, and the potential for worse to come made this moment resound.
I also saw a profound sense of reality and urgency that a NATO country could be next on Russia’s list of objectives for regional domination. I listened to the challenges that faced member countries bordering Ukraine and Russia. To them, Russia is knocking on their door either through propaganda or direct threats.
After the three-day conference, I was back on a plane across the Atlantic to the safety of my Papillion home and UNO office. I was eager to see my third-grade son.
This can all seem very distant. Nebraska is far away geographically from the violence and strife in Ukraine. And the distance separating the U.S. from our European allies — plus the relative peace the alliance has experienced since World War II — have made NATO, to some Americans, seem obsolete.
But as I write this, the situation gets worse and our need for alliances is imperative.
It can be hard, watching from afar, to know what to do.
In my past life as a military and civilian operator, we were given orders on how to assist in conflicts. Now with NATO on the front lines, I admit to feeling somewhat helpless.
I do hope my research helps to inform our NATO forces in the fight that could shortly face them. And the recent experience reminds me of something we all can do: Stand together and say, “To Ukraine.”
OWH Midlands Voices February 2022
Natasha Hongsermeier-Graves writes: "Human beings are not inherently broken, but we are all fallible. We make mistakes. Yet there is nothing 'correctional' or “rehabilitative” about the current dehumanizing experience of incarceration."
Ashley Howard writes: "As the 20th century progressed, African Americans shifted their gaze from rural expanses to the dynamism of urban communities."
Julie Masters writes: "The question of who will care for people should the need arise requires thought and consideration, especially with the decline in the numbers of children in Nebraska, the United States and globally."
Jo Giles and Elizabeth Barajas-Román write: "Never before have Roe’s protections in Nebraska been so endangered — and never before have they been this necessary and urgent."
Dr. Alan Thorson writes: "Nebraska has many unique determinants of cancer care, including our large rural population (34%), scattered over 67 of our 93 counties. In the case of colorectal cancer, we know that variables within this distribution lead to disparities in early diagnosis with rural areas diagnosed at a later stage than some urban areas."
Julius Schaaf writes: "It will be critical to Midwestern economies to keep ethanol competitive. While electric vehicles are growing more popular with certain policymakers, ethanol will maintain a substantial share of the marketplace for decades to come."
Jed Hansen writes: " For individuals living in our smallest communities, it can be a lengthy drive to a rural hospital for a mammogram or colonoscopy. As a result, many people simply can’t make the trip. That is where exciting new tools, such as MCED tests, could help make a difference."
Dr. Arwa Nasir writes: "While many people believe a child’s academic career begins when they enter school, foundational skills for learning actually are built much earlier."
Scott R. Frakes writes: "In correctional settings, clinical treatment provides a foothold. It lays the groundwork for what needs to continue in the community. Giving individuals a proper environment for initiating that change is the best thing that we can do."
Thomas Martin asks: Is an education for freedom too much to expect for Nebraska’s youth?
Douglas Bereuter writes: "If Putin doesn’t respect the boundaries of any European nation, like Ukraine, it threatens the whole international order that has freed the European continent from international conflict since 1945."
Janelle Stevenson and Megan Lyons write: "Environmental stewardship and hazardous waste remediation are key components for long-term solutions, not Band-Aid shells and leaky liners."
The bipartisan bill includes hard infrastructure plans and addresses clean energy and broadband needs.
Matthew L. Blomstedt writes: "As we face continuing challenges from COVID, our school leaders are not only handling the day-to-day challenges of education but keeping a firm eye on the horizon, building momentum and holding the line against chaotic interruptions with students and the community at the heart of their service."
If Nebraska fails to assert its rights on the South Platte, less water will cross the state line.
Romance scams often originate on dating websites, but these scammers occasionally infiltrate social media. Scam efforts target those who are most vulnerable, and they don’t discriminate by age.
Rebecca Firestone writes: "The future could be darker if state services become even more strained — which would likely happen if lawmakers cut taxes this year."
There is a misconception that the hardships created by a global pandemic have somehow failed to affect Nebraska and Nebraskans.
Danielle Conrad writes: "Imagine the transformational investment we could be making together instead of battling over a massive new prison."
Taxing only consumption and doing away with income, property and corporate taxes will benefit Nebraskans, Hal Daub says.
Nebraskans are invited to join The Unify Challenge — a live, one-to-one, online video conversation program that connects pairs of Nebraskans across political, ideological, geographic and other divides.
Laura Alexander and Cristian Doña-Reveco write that immigrants drive Nebraska's population growth and that their work generated $22 billion in production in the state.
Proposed racetrack and casino projects would solidify Hastings, North Platte and Gering as tourism destinations and draw visitors from a wide geographic radius, writes Sean Boyd.
Loretta Fairchild proposes a program that would train construction workers while it addresses a housing shortage so the state can attract other workers.
Gov. Pete Ricketts writes: "A modern facility will improve the quality of life for inmates and security for our corrections officers."
Michelle Black is an assistant professor of political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center lead of security innovation academic programming.