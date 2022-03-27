Midlands Voices: US need for alliances imperative as Russian invasion continues

Everyone stood up from their seats and took hold of their toasting glass in their right hand.

The noise from the chairs being pushed back echoed off the tall ceilings of the famous dining hall of Keble College at Oxford University in England.

With a loud clink of the glass, we stood still and straight, staring ahead as if we were soldiers in line ready to be inspected. With a solid and sturdy voice, the words “to Ukraine” thundered out across the hall. We raised our glasses again and repeated “to Ukraine.” We kept standing in silence as we then listened to the Ukrainian national anthem.

Once the anthem was completed, and we sat back down, I glanced at my fellow dinner companions — military generals hailing from 30 NATO member countries.

I was struck by how different this moment on March 17 was from all previous times I had gathered with members of NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, for my academic work for the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Attending and briefing NATO conferences is nothing new due to my research. I am a political scientist with a background in military and government service.

NATO funded my past research on multi-actor deterrence, which is preventing hostile actions by multiple actors. Through NATO, I was able to include UNO students, even taking them to a conference in Madrid in 2019, where they presented and participated in groundbreaking work defense research.

Last fall, before the threat of a war and massive migration was so dire for Europe, NATO asked me to research and provide recommendations to their leadership on the importance of multi-domain operations. Multi-domain operations go beyond the traditional military domains of air, land and sea to include threat arenas that are political, social, diplomatic, economic and cyber, plus outer space. Essentially, this was a new area for them and they wanted an academic perspective.

After I completed the work in January, they asked me to attend and present in March at the Multi-actor Domain Conference. I said yes, eager to share recently completed research conducted for the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center, or NCITE, which is a Department of Homeland Security-funded research consortium at UNO.

Homeland Security, in some ways, is not unlike NATO. The federal agency is a stitched-together grouping of organizations that might share the same mission of national security but have different areas of focus, cultures and priorities. My NCITE research has been how to improve training and education for the large intelligence community inside DHS. I was eager to share this with NATO.

Then Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The conference wasn’t canceled — I got on a plane to England. The agenda was more urgent and attendance reflected that. Instead of the normal staff officers from NATO member countries who usually attend, generals had come. They wore dress uniforms representing countries from ours to eastern European nations like Latvia, Romania and Hungary.

Having served in the U.S. Army from 2001 to 2005, I have experience with the urgency and threat environments. Having worked for STRATCOM in a civilian role as a deterrence analyst, I am not a stranger to the world of war planning. But the Russian incursion into Ukraine, the mass of refugees pouring out of Ukraine, and the potential for worse to come made this moment resound.

I also saw a profound sense of reality and urgency that a NATO country could be next on Russia’s list of objectives for regional domination. I listened to the challenges that faced member countries bordering Ukraine and Russia. To them, Russia is knocking on their door either through propaganda or direct threats.

After the three-day conference, I was back on a plane across the Atlantic to the safety of my Papillion home and UNO office. I was eager to see my third-grade son.

This can all seem very distant. Nebraska is far away geographically from the violence and strife in Ukraine. And the distance separating the U.S. from our European allies — plus the relative peace the alliance has experienced since World War II — have made NATO, to some Americans, seem obsolete.

But as I write this, the situation gets worse and our need for alliances is imperative.

It can be hard, watching from afar, to know what to do.

In my past life as a military and civilian operator, we were given orders on how to assist in conflicts. Now with NATO on the front lines, I admit to feeling somewhat helpless.

I do hope my research helps to inform our NATO forces in the fight that could shortly face them. And the recent experience reminds me of something we all can do: Stand together and say, “To Ukraine.”

Michelle Black is an assistant professor of political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center lead of security innovation academic programming.