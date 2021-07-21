Midlands Voices: US politicians are choosing defeat in Afghanistan

The Taliban isn’t interested in negotiations or a political solution, just terror. They’ve already capitalized on our retreat, and a majority of Afghanistan territory is now outside the control of Kabul. They will most likely continue to build on our defeat, reverse 20 years of serious progress for Afghans, and could land crushing blows on America and our allies.

The most plausible outcome of American retreat is that our partners will be slaughtered. As good people in Afghanistan lose our support, radical Islamists are planning to murder them all, and fast. Many of our Afghan friends face two bad choices: surrender or flee.

It’s easy to see how American retreat could give a major propaganda coup to the jihadists. The Taliban will likely market themselves as a “superpower-slayer.” First, they kicked the Soviets out of the country in the 1980s. And now, decades after Afghanistan-based terrorists struck New York City and the Pentagon on 9/11, the Taliban can declare victory over the sustained might of the U.S. military.