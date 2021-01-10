Midlands Voices: Use dialogue to reach progress with Nebraska Environmental Trust

Second, board members must fund grants that advance the mission of NET and adhere to its governing statutes. A first step is to review grant applications to determine legal eligibility and then refuse to consider those that are ineligible. A current example of ineligible applications is three of the applications submitted by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. All of them would fund regulatory or mandatory state government projects and for that reason should not be considered. At present, it does not appear the NET Grant Committee will recommend they be funded. But, as we learned with the ethanol grant debacle last year, that doesn’t mean the full board won’t decide to overrule the Grant Committee and fund the grants anyway at the expense of applications that were determined superior by the Grant Committee’s scoring system.