Midlands Voices: Use dialogue to reach progress with Nebraska Environmental Trust

We are grateful the Omaha World-Herald editorial board called attention in December to ongoing chaos surrounding grant applications considered and funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET) board. However, the Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust respectfully differ with the editorial board on the timing of its suggested remedy. We believe the call for 2021 legislative involvement is premature.
There are several areas of NET board activity yet to be explored to restore NET to its intended mission to “conserve, enhance and restore the natural environments of Nebraska.” Because of the pandemic’s dominance of the 2020 news cycles, the public is not yet fully informed of the breadth of the ongoing degradation of NET processes and standards.
Before we select a remedy we should know what needs fixing. For example, the following three areas need more research and more public awareness:
First, the nine NET citizen board members appointed by the governor need to meet statutory requirements, which are “The citizens members shall represent the general public and shall have demonstrated competence, experience and interest in the environment.” Appointments shall not be made as thanks for campaign contributions or for other political reasons. The board members need to be free to vote without inappropriate political pressure. Board members are supposed to be “fiduciaries,” which means meeting their legal and ethical obligations to do what they as individuals believe is best for Nebraska’s environment.
Second, board members must fund grants that advance the mission of NET and adhere to its governing statutes. A first step is to review grant applications to determine legal eligibility and then refuse to consider those that are ineligible. A current example of ineligible applications is three of the applications submitted by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. All of them would fund regulatory or mandatory state government projects and for that reason should not be considered. At present, it does not appear the NET Grant Committee will recommend they be funded. But, as we learned with the ethanol grant debacle last year, that doesn’t mean the full board won’t decide to overrule the Grant Committee and fund the grants anyway at the expense of applications that were determined superior by the Grant Committee’s scoring system.
Third, the NET board needs to stop defunding and otherwise strangling conservation easement projects and land acquisition projects. It is clear the Legislature envisioned using these conservation tools to preserve some of Nebraska’s most unique and beautiful landscapes and to protect important ecological systems.
The Friends seek to support the trust and are offering to help the board achieve its statewide conservation mission. We recently asked the board to meet with a few of us to discuss a path forward on reconciling differences on board policies and practices. So far the board hasn’t said “yes.” But the Friends are hopeful the board will be willing to sit down and discuss an NET future that includes adherence to statutes, faithfulness to the mission of the trust, improved processes for judging grants and for later evaluating success of grants, and transparency for grant applicants and the broader public.
At some point, legislation may be needed. But first, let us try conversation, compromise and adherence to the laws that have worked for over two decades. Let’s give Nebraska’s watchful and vocal citizens and the NET board a chance to cooperate before turning to the Legislature for solutions.
Chris Beutler and Lorrie Benson submitted this essay on behalf of the Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust