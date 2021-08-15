Midlands Voices: Vaccinations are the best way to control the COVID pandemic

Courage is in short supply these days. We need stories about people making the right decisions, the hard decisions, to continue inspiring us. These stories can be difficult to find.

However, on Thursday I was pleased to find such a story without having to search for it, and it came from right here in Douglas County and from some people with whom I have the pleasure of collaborating and hold in high regard.

My opinion of them was further elevated when they jointly announced they were going to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

It takes courageous leadership, and a great deal of love for both their employees and our community, to take such action. It’s the right thing to do.

The past 18 months have been brutal on everyone in public health and health care. We have lost too many caregivers to this deadly disease that plays only by its rules.

Now our hospital systems are taking a firm stand for safety and health, meeting this challenge with the most powerful weapon we have to fight this plague — science.