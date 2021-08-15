Midlands Voices: Vaccinations are the best way to control the COVID pandemic

Courage is in short supply these days. We need stories about people making the right decisions, the hard decisions, to continue inspiring us. These stories can be difficult to find.
However, on Thursday I was pleased to find such a story without having to search for it, and it came from right here in Douglas County and from some people with whom I have the pleasure of collaborating and hold in high regard.
My opinion of them was further elevated when they jointly announced they were going to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
It takes courageous leadership, and a great deal of love for both their employees and our community, to take such action. It’s the right thing to do.
The past 18 months have been brutal on everyone in public health and health care. We have lost too many caregivers to this deadly disease that plays only by its rules.
Now our hospital systems are taking a firm stand for safety and health, meeting this challenge with the most powerful weapon we have to fight this plague — science.
The mandate by our health care systems that their employees be vaccinated is the right move at the right time. We all know they will be criticized, but we all know this will save lives and help keep the health care systems operating.
That will save even more lives.
It is time to cut through the nonsense that floods many of our communications channels — the vaccines are safe. They keep people alive, off ventilators, and most of the time, out of hospitals. They are also free.
Vaccinations are the best way to control this pandemic. I would encourage everyone who can to get the COVID-19 vaccine. I applaud our local health systems and their commitment to the health of our community and the well-being of their employees.
This is not politics or entertainment. This is science and health — our collective way back to normal.
Lindsay Huse, DNP, is director of the Douglas County Health Department.