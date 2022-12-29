Midlands Voices: Violent extremists find vulnerable, high-impact targets in the U.S. power grid

As extreme wind chills descend on Nebraska and much of the country, reliable access to power is a must. We take for granted that we can turn up the thermostat. But recent events underscore an enduring reality: our heat and the power grid aren’t just at the mercy of winter’s worst. They’re vulnerable to physical attack.

The past few months have proved hard on the U.S. power grid and the communities it serves. In a high-profile strike earlier this month, someone shot and critically damaged two power substations in Moore County, North Carolina. Some 45,000 households and businesses were without power for multiple days. Less well-known but similar incidents have occurred at power grid facilities around the country: Florida in September, Oregon and Washington in November, and South Carolina and Washington in December. (The attacks in the Tacoma, Washington, area occurred on Christmas Day). These are just a few examples of a larger concerning trend. Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security identified emerging threats to critical infrastructure as a leading national risk.

Some officials have theorized that violent extremists may have been behind some of these events. Investigations are ongoing. As terrorism and homeland security researchers, we are concerned that the public’s ready access to heat along with a wide array of essential daily services and resources is vulnerable to ideologically-motivated attacks.

Perhaps these threats are less obvious than other terrorist acts, like mass shootings. Yet, attacks on power grids and other critical infrastructure take both systemic and deeply personal tolls. Cold homes. Closed schools. Curfews in communities. Attacks against critical infrastructure challenge American resilience.

To extremists, targeting the U.S. power grid offers a lot of return. In most cases, acts that cause widespread harm and disruption can act as a megaphone to extremists’ cause and demands. They bring attention. Not to be overlooked, the location and timing of the North Carolina attacks exacerbated the damage. The Dec. 10 attacks — on a Saturday — targeted two rural substations, where grid operators had few contingencies to draw on to offset the sudden loss of power. As a result, though in a county with far lower population density than nearby urban areas, a greater number of people were directly affected — and at a time of the year in which the loss of power would be felt most urgently. Temperatures hovering around freezing were enough to cause misery. Repairs took several days.

Attacks on the energy grid can also generate the type of cascading effects coveted by a growing number of bad actors. A spreading strain of domestic violent extremism is calling on an accelerationist agenda, i.e., an approach designed to put pressure on and exacerbate existing social divisions, often through violence, to hasten societal collapse. For these actors, attacking the power grid and making the country (or local county) “go dark” is orthodox stuff. Mayhem becomes a means to a more existential end.

We don’t yet know who conducted the attacks in North Carolina. The federal government has been raising concerns about critical infrastructure vulnerabilities, focusing on cyber. But many sectors — including energy, transportation, commercial areas, and government facilities — also face a real risk of physical attacks. Several elements within today’s motley violent extremist ecosystem have placed an operational point of focus on critical infrastructure — i.e., the assets and systems the Department of Homeland Security deems “so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect.” Anti-government and anti-authority violent extremists, racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists, homegrown violent extremists, as well as some single-issue extremists may all find value in these targets.

Case in point, a joint report released by the University of Nebraska at Omaha-based National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center (NCITE) and the George Washington University Program on Extremism estimates that nearly 40% of extremist attacks between 2016 and 2022 targeted critical infrastructure. The study found that violent extremists targeted components of the energy sector more often than any other sector under the purview of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (there are 16 in total, including agriculture).

The U.S. energy sector — e.g., our refineries, pipelines, power lines, and wind turbines — is vulnerable, and not just to the guns used in the North Carolina outage. In 2017, a leader of a Florida-based accelerationist cell was arrested and charged in federal court for the unlawful possession of an explosive device and explosive material. At trial, a witness testified that he had intended to target the power transmission network. In 2020, someone attempted to short-circuit a power substation in Pennsylvania using an unarmed, commercial-off-the-shelf drone retrofitted with copper wiring. We expect that violent actors will continue to be innovative in the tools and methods they use to target the U.S. power grid.

In 2014, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) found that attackers could cause a nationwide blackout by critically damaging nine of the approximately 55,000 power substations in the United States. FERC then issued a requirement that power grid owners assess and bolster the physical security of their critical facilities. Some experts have assessed that the substations attacked in North Carolina earlier this month do not fall under these regulations, which prioritized high-voltage transmission systems. Others disagree. Regardless, the damage to the substations in Moore County created widespread harm and galvanized national attention.

Because these places are relatively easy to enter, we expect more such attacks to be planned or attempted in the coming months. While we assess no immediate threat in Nebraska, our state’s power grid and critical infrastructure certainly share in the nation’s vulnerability.

Not all elements of the power grid are equally at risk. NCITE is conducting research on the baseline factors and evolving dynamics that may shape where future attacks will be attempted, how, and why.

So as the cold sets in, don’t take your thermostat for granted. It’s in the crosshairs of those looking to create harm and disruption in the pursuit of a radical ideology.