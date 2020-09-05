Midlands Voices: Vivid memories remain from South Omaha's rich Italian history

Sulla famiglia, poggia la grandezza d’Italia: “Upon the family, does rest the grandeur of Italy.”
The “History of Italian Immigration in Nebraska” by Alphonse Fiore, published in 1938, chronicles the robust American foundation established in Omaha for a colorful culture, a vibrant Italian spirit and Old World life, teeming with the new.
Faith, famiglia and food are three pillars of Italian strength. The three revolve around another within three Catholic churches and Christ Child Centers: Holy Family, SS. Ann and Frances Cabrini, formerly St. Philomena. Each settlement was uniquely separate, distinct and a “Heaven on Earth.” Americanization — sharing, teaching the country’s traditional value system, first, with the older and second, with the younger generations — united them. Giulio Aggazoni, an early patriarch observed, “Though America must be first, that does not mean that we cannot cherish a love for our mother country” (“The Italians of Omaha,” WPA, 1941).
This inspires me, a son of Italy as much I am a son of America, with a sense of duty, an obligation to my countries and the inestimable value of American citizenship.
My life in Omaha’s Historic Little Italy, an Italian boy learning to become an Americanu (American), centered around my maternal grandparents’ love, the home they provided and interaction with other relatives. Seems like yesterday I heard them speak the Sicilian dialect. Memories like these have echoed through the decades for me, strong as ever, like a scene out of the baseball movie: As stated in “Field of Dreams,” one is immersed “in magic waters … memories … so thick,” I “have to brush them away from” my face.
Another memory surfaces for me: Studying my Baltimore Catechism at the kitchen table, memorizing “God is The Supreme Being!” Baked bread, biscotti, pizza and sugu (pasta sauce) permeated the air, serving as great motivators to meet the challenges of a Catholic education. My mother helped me with the 4 R’s — readin’, ’ritin’, ’rithmetic and religion. Somehow, through our dialogue in Siciliano and Americanu, we established a common ground of understanding.
One day I said, “Hey ma, teach me Sicilian, will ya?” She immediately countered in broken English: “No, capisci (understand) Americanu, capisci Americanu.” Today, I capisci the maternal emphasis on Americanization as the basis of blessings America provided, to counter the prejudice that Italian immigrants experienced while assimilating.
1934 was a watershed year for Italians of Omaha embracing their new land, my late Uncle Salvatore Cavalieri explained to me. An effort to rename Benito Mussolini Lodge, Sons of Italy in America, to Cristoforo Columbo (Christopher Columbus) resulted in many influential lodge members resisting. Tempers flared — exchanges of angry words and the probability of physical confrontation loomed in the air. My Nanu (Grandfather) Luigi Cavalieri championed Columbo, and his brother Antonino was a leader for renaming the lodge. This stirs a lot of pride for me.
At the peak of discussion, my nanu, a World War I veteran and a leader of Ex Combattenti (Italian Legionnaires) delivered an inspiring speech. The fascist dictator Mussolini, he said, was hastening their beloved Italia to war, bringing death, destruction and many hardships. America, he said, was their home, bringing duties of citizenship: to provide for their families, have pride in Italian heritage and be good Americans. This country’s freedoms made life better, and naming the lodge Columbo would honor a great Italian explorer, paving the way for so many to follow.
The call to embrace the name Columbo prevailed, and years later after World War II, members acknowledged the inspiration, leadership and legacy of my nanu’s 1934 words.
It is time to separate fact vs. fiction in America today regarding this Renaissance pioneer, utilizing historical basis and legacy of the lodge. This recognition complements and reinforces pride in Italian heritage and, as stated by Patrick Venditte in his 1983 book “The Americanization of the Italian-American Immigrants in Omaha,” creates “a cultural interchange that has made all Italy a little bit American, and given all Americans some share in the great Italian heritage.”
P.J. Asta, of Omaha, is a member of the American Italian Heritage Society; Knights of Columbus; Sons and Daughters of Italy in America; and the Santa Lucia Festival Committee. The essay represents his personal view and not an official statement by any of those organizations.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!