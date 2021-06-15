Midlands Voices: Voluntary programs are the key tools to promote Nebraska conservation

We have seen this approach work well at The Nature Conservancy. Ranchers in the Sand Hills tell us they are pleased with the positive results of controlled burns on their operation’s bottom lines. TNC staff believe that ranching is the very reason Nebraska has healthy, intact grasslands to steward — not in spite of cattle, but because of them. Farmers enrolled in precision irrigation and soil health efforts led by TNC have saved time, water and money with the tools they’ve tested, always on a voluntary basis.

As pressure mounts to feed and fuel the world, one thing is certain — working lands can (and do) work for conservation. TNC’s science — and the research published by Nebraska universities — clearly reflects that. It is becoming clear that access to tools like more local weather stations, smart technologies, safe fire, grazing management tools — and crucially, compensation for these practices — will be at the heart of America the Beautiful.

TNC envisions a Nebraska where farmers and ranchers can thrive alongside iconic species. As the details of this initiative develop, we ask our fellow Nebraskans to keep an open mind. Voluntary programs to aid conservation, to expand hunting and fishing, and to sustain wildlife have the potential to help us to conserve the Nebraska we love together.

Dr. Anne Hubbard, board chair emeritus, and Dr. Jim Armitage, Dr. Richard Fruehling and Ron Schaefer wrote this essay on behalf of the executive committee of The Nature Conservancy’s Board of Trustees. The Nature Conservancy is a conservation organization and private landowner in Nebraska with more than 5,000 member-households.