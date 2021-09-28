Midlands Voices: Walter Scott Jr. provided vital strategic support for Creighton University

It was early in my presidency at Creighton when I learned that Walter Scott Jr. appreciated a good map. Mind you, not the kind of map that focused on what exists today, but the kind that visualized the possibilities of what could be.

It so happens that in one of my earliest meetings with Walter, the Creighton campus master plan that I carried with me was what caught his eye immediately. I unrolled it, and together we pored over what was possible for Creighton’s campus in the years ahead. It was in that moment that I was struck by two certainties. Here was a person who was as brilliant as he was visionary. And behind that remarkable brilliance was a warm, considerate soul who possessed a simple resolve to make the world better.

It is easy to think about Walter’s philanthropy in terms of the structures that bear the Scott name. But I believe his proudest accomplishments were the young women and men around Omaha and the state he helped through his incredible commitment to scholarship. And they were numerous, to say the least.