Midlands Voices: Walter Scott Jr. provided vital strategic support for Creighton University

It was early in my presidency at Creighton when I learned that Walter Scott Jr. appreciated a good map. Mind you, not the kind of map that focused on what exists today, but the kind that visualized the possibilities of what could be.
It so happens that in one of my earliest meetings with Walter, the Creighton campus master plan that I carried with me was what caught his eye immediately. I unrolled it, and together we pored over what was possible for Creighton’s campus in the years ahead. It was in that moment that I was struck by two certainties. Here was a person who was as brilliant as he was visionary. And behind that remarkable brilliance was a warm, considerate soul who possessed a simple resolve to make the world better.
It is easy to think about Walter’s philanthropy in terms of the structures that bear the Scott name. But I believe his proudest accomplishments were the young women and men around Omaha and the state he helped through his incredible commitment to scholarship. And they were numerous, to say the least.
I had the pleasure on several occasions to see Walter interact with students at Creighton who benefitted from the Scott Scholars and Fellows scholarship program, one of the most generous offered in the nation. His was an unmistakable pride in their accomplishment. And I know with certainty that the presence he had in their lives will see them do great things and become great leaders themselves. Many, as he was so happy to see, have remained in Omaha after graduation, helping to contribute positively to the city and state that Walter called home.
As Creighton University moves significant projects forward, from aspirations to impacting lives, it is Walter who deserves credit for his role in raising our sights. An important reason Creighton stands as one of the finest faith-based universities in the nation today is due to what I consider the “Scott-Morrison era.” Walter Scott, as chair, and the Rev. Michael G. Morrison, S.J., as Creighton’s president, prepared us for phenomenal growth, particularly in the area of academic reputation.
Walter, and his philanthropic partner and wife, Suzanne, who preceded him in death, advocated for and contributed to the construction of a new science facility on the Creighton campus, the Hixson-Lied Science Building. It helped provide the impetus for our recognition as one of the nation’s top institutions for undergraduate opportunities for research, and set us on the path to becoming what we are today, the largest Catholic health professions educator in the U.S.
It was just recently that I was fortunate enough to have lunch with Walter. At 90, his passion for mission and goodwill was as evident as ever, as was his warmth and wit. We talked about his latest engagement with Creighton and some of my upcoming plans, and we enjoyed the company of Creighton students who were thrilled to be in his presence. Not unlike my first meeting with Walter and our map of possibilities, I was glad to be in the presence of a person whose compass always pointed in the direction of good. To do more for others, as he did, is the embodiment of the Jesuit mission.
I join with so many in our city, around our state and indeed the world, as we mourn the loss of an icon who in no small measure was a philanthropic hero. We have lost a man of humbleness and humanity, whose fierce belief in the care for his community, and commitment to give generously, cheerfully, and without trumpets, will forever remain his legacy. May God bless him and the Scott family.
The Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, PhD, is the president of Creighton University.