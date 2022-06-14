Midlands Voices: Want to know what's happening in your child's classroom? Ask the teacher — not social media.

On May 27, I walked out of school for the last time. Last fall, I made the decision to retire after a 29-year teaching career. My decision to leave had absolutely nothing to do with the students, COVID protocols or my workload. I felt very fortunate to have a position that I loved, I enjoyed going to school every day. I had amazing students and taught with a faculty that was incredible. What made my decision to leave easier was the proliferation of political implications invading schools and the amount of negative parental involvement.

I have often said that police and teachers are alike in that no one wants to do their jobs, but everyone wants to tell them how to do their jobs. So many people, who have no idea what a day at school is really like, are very willing to share their thoughts about what should happen at school. Perhaps they are thinking about how school was when they were young. Perhaps they are equating school to a business. Unfortunately, schools today are neither. No one goes into court and tells their lawyer how to try their case or tells their surgeon how to perform the operation. Teachers should be given the same respect and be allowed to do their job.

Politicians on all levels across the country have been speaking out about what they perceive is going on in schools. People so far removed from a classroom, such as state and national legislators, are trying to make school policy while having no working knowledge of what schools need. Those decisions would be best made by those working with students on a daily basis. Sadly, what politicians say is happening and what actually is happening is vastly different. No teacher is indoctrinating students with radical beliefs. We are not teaching hot-button topics. We have our hands full with district-approved curriculum.

If you want to really know what’s happening, simply ask a teacher. Rather than doing basic research, which they learned how to do in school, people just assume that what their neighbor’s friend’s cousin read on a Facebook page is truth.

If teachers could indoctrinate students, it wouldn’t involve political viewpoints. It would be to show up to class every day, come prepared and ready to engage in thoughtful discussion, homework done and presentations ready. That’s what teachers want first and foremost. I had more than 200 students each semester of the 2021-22 school year. On any given day during the second semester, I was missing 25% of my students. I had a large number of students who missed 20, 25 or even 35 days of school. Parents would excuse their students out for a myriad of reasons. My personal favorite was when a parent excused a student from my class because the student “has a test in another class coming up and they need to study for it.” When a student is absent for whatever reason, it falls on teachers to get kids caught up. Not only is that what parents expect, they also expect their child, who may have missed upwards of a month of school to get an “A.” If that doesn’t happen, somehow it’s the teacher’s fault, not the fault of the student who didn’t do any work at home, or the parent who excused them.

Shortly after I decided to retire, I was on cafeteria supervision. I was walking around and talking to the students, finding out what they did all summer. I was thinking to myself “Do I really want to leave this? I love it so much.” After supervision, I went back to my desk and had two phone calls and three emails from parents directing me to ignore policy and best practices for their child. The tone of those communications were not very positive, to say the least. Thankfully, the administration fully supported me. Conversations like that happen all too often. Regularly, I would have phone calls from parents telling me what I was going to do and not do in my class.

Just to be clear, what parents think their children are doing in school and what they are actually doing are often two different things. It would benefit both sides if teachers were approached more as a team member and less as an enemy. Start by talking to the teacher and gain a better understanding of what’s going on. Unfortunately, too often teachers end up having to defend themselves rather than having meaningful conversations. One other thing teachers would like: If we call home to talk about your student, at least take the time to return the call. Ignoring communication from school hurts a child and creates an incredibly frustrating situation for teachers who are trying to help. Fortunately, there still are amazing parents who send their kids to school with the expectation they are there to learn. Parents who work with teachers to enhance their student’s learning, and hold their children accountable. Those parents are near and dear to teachers.

When I started teaching 29 years ago, the biggest thing we were learning how to deal with was ADD. Now, that’s a simple thing to handle. I long for those days. Every year, all teachers in Nebraska are required to undergo mandatory training on suicide prevention, asthma protocols, and blood-borne pathogen training. Additionally, coaches must undergo training for concussion recognition, heat stroke and also be trained in CPR. Teaching now means that sometimes teaching is the last thing I get to do. I have to watch for signs of abuse, both from family and from their boyfriend/girlfriend. Many students come to school hungry; they haven’t eaten that morning and may not have eaten the night before. They also may not be sleeping at their own house if they are sleeping at all. I have to watch for kids who are under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, suffering from anxiety, depression or possibly suicidal, all while trying to deliver an engaging and entertaining lesson that will benefit the various levels of understanding my students have.

Believe me when I say that no teacher goes into teaching to have summers off (which is a fallacy). We do it because we love learning and want to share it with students. We want to see them grow and find success. Trust teachers to do their job and you will see amazing things happening. Will I miss teaching? Absolutely. Will I miss being around the kids and watching them become amazing humans? More than I can ever say. The rest, not so much.