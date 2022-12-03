 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MIDLANDS VOICES

Midlands Voices: Wasting opportunities for climate solutions in Omaha

  • 0

Americans waste a lot of food — about $1,500 annually for a family of four, according to the USDA.

On Nov. 15, I attended Mayor Stothert’s last town hall meeting for this year. As the City of Omaha slow walks — very slow walks — its Climate Action Plan, I shared some actions that I do not believe need to wait for the formal hiring of a consultant to start making progress.

One important step, clearly within the mayor’s authority, is that Omaha can greatly reduce the amount of organic waste that goes into our county-owned landfill. In 2021, Omaha transitioned from season-long (approximately April to November) curbside collection of yard waste to picking it up only 12 weeks out of the year.

Such waste should instead go to compost facilities. Of course, it is a good thing that OPPD is producing energy from captured methane at the Elk City Station, but far more of the potent climate warming methane gas is being released into the atmosphere than is being converted to energy.

People are also reading…

Not only that, but once again Omaha is having a hard time getting the contractors to meet their scheduled collections for even its scaled-back yard waste pick-up. Sending food and yard waste to the landfill also decreases the longevity of the landfill.

Additionally in 2021, a United Nations’ methane assessment called for the end of sending organic waste such as food scraps and yard waste to landfills.

Recently, Omaha agreed to compost Council Bluffs’ organic materials as Omaha begins to replenish its Oma-Gro soil product that — ironically — is depleted due to flooding caused by heavy rains that were intensified by our changing climate.

The bottom line is that Omaha needs to do its part in contributing to climate change solutions. Climate change is shifting northward making Omaha’s climate more like that of Tulsa, Oklahoma. “Sooner” rather than later.

Stothert’s composting decisions are harming Nebraska. The Environmental Protection Agency says: “Keeping food and other organics out of landfills will help the United States address climate change, as more than 15 percent of total U.S. human-caused methane emissions come from municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills ... food made up 21.6 percent of MSW generated in the country in 2018, with yard trimmings accounting for an additional 12.1 percent.”

At the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27), more than 150 countries have signed a pact to reduce methane emissions by 30% this decade. This is necessary to limit planetary warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees F), a threshold scientists say must be met to avoid the worst climate changes.

Omaha should create a reliable program that will greatly decrease methane in our landfill and Omaha should be better at marketing and pricing Omaha’s Oma-Gro product. This will be good for the environment and good for the city. A major Nebraska industry is insurance. Damaging wildfires, hurricanes and flooding spurred on by climate change are bad for their business.

Omaha ought to leverage its funding with Nebraska Environmental Trust or even the Inflation Reduction Act, and they could partner with private enterprise like Hillside Solutions to help manage organic wastes. Mayor Stothert, now is the time to move forward on climate solutions in Omaha.

There’s no time to waste.

OWH Midland Voices November 2022

Midlands Voices: Fighting polarization and prejudice is not easy, but it's happening
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Fighting polarization and prejudice is not easy, but it's happening

  • Wendy Goldberg
  • Updated
  • 0

Wendy Goldberg writes, "Democracy only works when we trust that all of us are willing to listen, learn and be moved."

Midlands Voices: Share Omaha and Share Iowa broaden Giving Tuesday efforts
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Share Omaha and Share Iowa broaden Giving Tuesday efforts

  • Marjorie Maas & Donna Dostal
  • Updated
  • 0

Marjorie Maas and Donna Dostal write, "Share Omaha and Share Iowa connect your support to local organizations 365 days a year, but Giving Tuesday is especially significant."

Midlands Voices: Finding gratitude and hope at Thanksgiving
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Finding gratitude and hope at Thanksgiving

  • Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, Ph.D.
  • Updated
  • 0

The Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson writes, "We are called by God to authentically accompany people in finding solutions in ways that meet the needs of their communities."

Midlands Voices: Future jobs needs require strengthening of Omaha’s tech ecosystem
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Future jobs needs require strengthening of Omaha’s tech ecosystem

  • Kandace Miller
  • Updated
  • 0

Kandace Miller writes, "The future has arrived. Let’s ensure our community is equipped to thrive."

Midlands Voices: Investing in education is an investment in ourselves and our state
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Investing in education is an investment in ourselves and our state

  • Joanne Li, Ph.D. and Tony Goins
  • Updated
  • 0

Joanne Li and Tony Goins write, "Nebraskans have shown, time and time again, that investing in education is the most assured community investment you can make."

Midlands Voices: Reading scores go up with good writing instruction
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Reading scores go up with good writing instruction

  • Becky White Fendrick
  • Updated
  • 0

Becky White Fendrick writes, "Educators and parents must firmly stand alongside students as they struggle to meet clear and uncompromising standards."

Midlands Voices: The Child Tax Credit plan and economic security for Nebraska families
Columnists

Midlands Voices: The Child Tax Credit plan and economic security for Nebraska families

  • Shawntell Kroese
  • Updated
  • 0

Shawntell Kroese writes, "Successfully raising a child in today’s world takes hard work not only on the part of the parents but also the broader community."

Midlands Voices: Support Nebraska’s children and become a child and family services specialist
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Support Nebraska’s children and become a child and family services specialist

  • Dannette R. Smith and Stephanie Beasley
  • Updated
  • 0

Dannette R. Smith and Stephanie Beasley write, "Children and families face unique needs, and this work is critical to the safety of children." 

Midlands Voices: Innovation changes the way we engage with the world
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Innovation changes the way we engage with the world

  • Ronnie D. Green
  • Updated
  • 0

UNL Chancellor Ronnie D. Green writes, "For the fifth consecutive year, the University of Nebraska system is among the top 100 institutions in the world in obtaining U.S. patents."

Midlands Voices: Connecting business to education is key to establishing a vibrant STEM ecosystem in Nebraska
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Connecting business to education is key to establishing a vibrant STEM ecosystem in Nebraska

  • Julie Sigmon
  • Updated
  • 0

Julie Sigmon writes, "Resources and support is necessary for students to pursue educational pathways that lead to rewarding STEM careers."

Midlands Voices: The transfer of work from businesses to customers
Columnists

Midlands Voices: The transfer of work from businesses to customers

  • Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D.
  • Updated
  • 0

Rebecca S. Fahrlander writes, "The line between customer and worker has become blurred to the point that we need to evaluate if this is fair or sustainable, or whether it is time to fire the customer as worker."

David E. Corbin, Ph.D., is the energy committee chair of the Nebraska Sierra Club and is an advisory board member of the American Public Health Association’s Center for Climate, Health and Equity.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert