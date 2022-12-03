Midlands Voices: Wasting opportunities for climate solutions in Omaha

On Nov. 15, I attended Mayor Stothert’s last town hall meeting for this year. As the City of Omaha slow walks — very slow walks — its Climate Action Plan, I shared some actions that I do not believe need to wait for the formal hiring of a consultant to start making progress.

One important step, clearly within the mayor’s authority, is that Omaha can greatly reduce the amount of organic waste that goes into our county-owned landfill. In 2021, Omaha transitioned from season-long (approximately April to November) curbside collection of yard waste to picking it up only 12 weeks out of the year.

Such waste should instead go to compost facilities. Of course, it is a good thing that OPPD is producing energy from captured methane at the Elk City Station, but far more of the potent climate warming methane gas is being released into the atmosphere than is being converted to energy.

Not only that, but once again Omaha is having a hard time getting the contractors to meet their scheduled collections for even its scaled-back yard waste pick-up. Sending food and yard waste to the landfill also decreases the longevity of the landfill.

Additionally in 2021, a United Nations’ methane assessment called for the end of sending organic waste such as food scraps and yard waste to landfills.

Recently, Omaha agreed to compost Council Bluffs’ organic materials as Omaha begins to replenish its Oma-Gro soil product that — ironically — is depleted due to flooding caused by heavy rains that were intensified by our changing climate.

The bottom line is that Omaha needs to do its part in contributing to climate change solutions. Climate change is shifting northward making Omaha’s climate more like that of Tulsa, Oklahoma. “Sooner” rather than later.

Stothert’s composting decisions are harming Nebraska. The Environmental Protection Agency says: “Keeping food and other organics out of landfills will help the United States address climate change, as more than 15 percent of total U.S. human-caused methane emissions come from municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills ... food made up 21.6 percent of MSW generated in the country in 2018, with yard trimmings accounting for an additional 12.1 percent.”

At the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27), more than 150 countries have signed a pact to reduce methane emissions by 30% this decade. This is necessary to limit planetary warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees F), a threshold scientists say must be met to avoid the worst climate changes.

Omaha should create a reliable program that will greatly decrease methane in our landfill and Omaha should be better at marketing and pricing Omaha’s Oma-Gro product. This will be good for the environment and good for the city. A major Nebraska industry is insurance. Damaging wildfires, hurricanes and flooding spurred on by climate change are bad for their business.

Omaha ought to leverage its funding with Nebraska Environmental Trust or even the Inflation Reduction Act, and they could partner with private enterprise like Hillside Solutions to help manage organic wastes. Mayor Stothert, now is the time to move forward on climate solutions in Omaha.

There’s no time to waste.