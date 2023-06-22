Let me tell you a story about a dog named Mellow.
Recently, a flyer went around to neighbors in a little town in northeastern Pennsylvania. “Mellow’s Last Walk Around Dupont” was a letter, apparently written in the hand (or paw) of Mellow the rescue dog, full of gratitude for neighbors who had pet him or given him treats over the years.
But the flyer also had a more sobering purpose: Mellow had recently been diagnosed with lymphoma “and will be leaving for doggie heaven in June.” On the evening of June 3, Mellow would take his last walk around the neighborhood.
You can probably guess what happened next. As one neighbor explained: “There were at least 25 people [on the first block]. When I looked to the next block, there was another 20. I’m going to say that was how the whole walk went.” Neighborhood kids made signs. Folks scratched Mellow behind his ears. They spoke words of kindness and encouragement to Mellow’s owner, Kevin. It was a beautiful evening of kindness and connection, even in the midst of hurt.
People are also reading…
I haven’t been able to stop thinking about Kevin and Mellow and their neighbors. I think it’s because this kind of interpersonal tenderness is such an aberration in our media ecosystem.
Nobody has told me whether Kevin and Mellow are “super woke” or “ultra MAGA.” I don’t know what political party they belong to (if any) or what signs they have in their yard during election season. I don’t know if they are anti-vaxxers or still walking around in N95 masks.
And that’s kind of the point — in real community and heartbreak, those aren’t the things that matter most.
So the next time I am feeling not so neighborly, I’m going to try to “Mellow” out just a bit. By that I mean, first, I’m going to get out of my house and seek connection (even when it feels exhausting). Kevin and Mellow walked “twice a day, every day — rain, snow or shine.” We can’t build community from our living rooms.
Second, I’m going to focus on all we have in common and remember our shared humanity. I want to help make my neighborhood like the one in Dupont, where residents look around and see that they “have such caring neighbors and live in a community that looks out for one another so well.”
“Mellow’s Last Walk” is a story about a good pup, his owner, and their community. But it’s also a story about grief and loss. These are the things — real, human things — that we have in common with our neighbors and folks all over the country.
So farewell, sweet Mellow. May your last walk inspire light and goodness well beyond your own well-trodden sidewalks.
OWH Midlands Voices May 2023
Stephen Lazoritz writes, "Memorial Day is an opportunity for the nation to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by those who have given their lives in service to their country. Unfortunately, too many have given in to the “war within” and have taken their own lives."
Veronica Raussin writes, "We must never forget those men and women who made it home, but lost a battle to drug addiction and mental illness."
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon writes, "Memorial Day is a far more somber day because of its true meaning, to honor the fallen who have died defending this nation."
Douglas County Commissioner Roger Garcia writes, "All community residents and voters deserve to have an active voice and representative at all levels of government."
Nebraska Sen. Danielle Conrad writes, "The most effective way to help poor children is to make sure their parents have what they need to provide for them."
UNL Chancellor Ronnie D. Green writes, "Sam’s words, his “credo”, are simple, but profound. And they are highly instructive for all of us: Dream big. Work hard. Stay humble."
Angie Miller writes, "A child who receives literacy support is more likely to experience increased academic growth, is more prepared to articulate their ideas and has more confidence in expressing themselves."
Julie Masters writes, "May is National Older Americans month. A time to celebrate the good things about aging. And yes, there are good things."
Jason Ball, Tim Burke and Bryan Slone write, "Anyone who claims Nebraska’s high tax revenues are an anomaly has not been paying attention."
Brinker Harding writes, "The voices of District 4 will not go unheard."
Emily Patel, M.D., writes, "Medical decision-making should be left to those who are best equipped to make informed, medically appropriate decisions: patients along with their physicians."
Sandy Scofield writes, "What was proposed and adopted by the Trust Board on May 4 is ambiguous, costly to comply with and ignores legislative intent. Quite a step away from the vision of the creators of the Trust."
Midlands Voices: The world is facing uncharted waters, but Nebraska can lead the way towards a solution
Carl Dickinson writes, "We have a lot of work to do to foster an understanding about the food supply, production, and explain how water access is self-protective of all Americans."
Kathleen Erickson writes, "The U.S.-Mexico border is a symbol of our increasingly divided world. We can overcome the division if we recognize our common humanity."
Hannah Hayes writes, "No one will be able to escape the effects of climate change because the environment doesn’t care what degree you hold or stocks you own."
Jan tenBensel writes, "Nationally, Nebraska ranks No. 2 in ethanol production with 24 ethanol plants across the state. The industry employs Nebraskans in rural areas of the state."
Rebecca Fahrlander, Ph.D., writes, "We are responsible for our behavior. But there are also structural, technological and situational components to this bad behavior."