Let me tell you a story about a dog named Mellow.

Recently, a flyer went around to neighbors in a little town in northeastern Pennsylvania. “Mellow’s Last Walk Around Dupont” was a letter, apparently written in the hand (or paw) of Mellow the rescue dog, full of gratitude for neighbors who had pet him or given him treats over the years.

But the flyer also had a more sobering purpose: Mellow had recently been diagnosed with lymphoma “and will be leaving for doggie heaven in June.” On the evening of June 3, Mellow would take his last walk around the neighborhood.

You can probably guess what happened next. As one neighbor explained: “There were at least 25 people [on the first block]. When I looked to the next block, there was another 20. I’m going to say that was how the whole walk went.” Neighborhood kids made signs. Folks scratched Mellow behind his ears. They spoke words of kindness and encouragement to Mellow’s owner, Kevin. It was a beautiful evening of kindness and connection, even in the midst of hurt.

I haven’t been able to stop thinking about Kevin and Mellow and their neighbors. I think it’s because this kind of interpersonal tenderness is such an aberration in our media ecosystem.

Nobody has told me whether Kevin and Mellow are “super woke” or “ultra MAGA.” I don’t know what political party they belong to (if any) or what signs they have in their yard during election season. I don’t know if they are anti-vaxxers or still walking around in N95 masks.

And that’s kind of the point — in real community and heartbreak, those aren’t the things that matter most.

So the next time I am feeling not so neighborly, I’m going to try to “Mellow” out just a bit. By that I mean, first, I’m going to get out of my house and seek connection (even when it feels exhausting). Kevin and Mellow walked “twice a day, every day — rain, snow or shine.” We can’t build community from our living rooms.

Second, I’m going to focus on all we have in common and remember our shared humanity. I want to help make my neighborhood like the one in Dupont, where residents look around and see that they “have such caring neighbors and live in a community that looks out for one another so well.”

“Mellow’s Last Walk” is a story about a good pup, his owner, and their community. But it’s also a story about grief and loss. These are the things — real, human things — that we have in common with our neighbors and folks all over the country.

So farewell, sweet Mellow. May your last walk inspire light and goodness well beyond your own well-trodden sidewalks.