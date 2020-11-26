Midlands Voices: We are reminded this Thanksgiving that the world is blessed

But our Jesuit priest-poet continues, and I think with perfect prescience, tells us how blessed we are in a world graced always by God with a new day.

This Thanksgiving Day, I am reminded that the Gospels recognize we are stricken with disease, that we struggle, and we suffer. And so, the world around us is infected, and it is imperfect. And so are we.

And yet, as with Hopkins, we are reminded that the world is blessed, that we thrive, that peace is always possible, and, as poignantly demonstrated in the Gospels, that healing happens.

We are graced always by God with a new day.

Let me suggest this Thanksgiving three expressions of gratitude:

First, amid the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic, we can remember the truly important. Our yearning for connecting and relating grows central even as feelings of separation and disconnection grow acute. We may be thankful for family and friends and to better know their importance.