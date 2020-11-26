Midlands Voices: We are reminded this Thanksgiving that the world is blessed

With the global COVID-19 pandemic affecting our daily work, rituals and opportunities to gather confidently and fully as families and as people of faith this Thanksgiving, I am drawn to the words of 19th century English poet and Jesuit priest Gerard Manley Hopkins.
At Creighton University, we have embraced the theme of Hopkins’ poem, “God’s Grandeur” — with lines from the poem etched into stainless steel bands that encircle an inspiring, monumental sculpture of the globe created by our resident artist Professor Littleton Alston and recently installed on our campus. The sculpture testifies to the global outreach of the Society of Jesus, ongoing now for almost 500 years.
The globe lets us recognize, here at Creighton, questions of the humanities, the relevancy of our research, local and global immersions, and the forming of international relationships.
Two realities stand out in the Hopkins poem. The first is the toil upon the world, that it is in Hopkins’ own words, “trod, trod, trod.” With “smudge” and with “smell,” and “being shod,” he describes a world bruised and broken, and in the midst of a pandemic wherein the full range of humanity negotiates affliction and fatality, and all of this as wildfires rage, hurricanes race, racial strife persists, and violence in communities and countries seems so ever-present, it is tempting to get stuck right here in the brokenness.
But our Jesuit priest-poet continues, and I think with perfect prescience, tells us how blessed we are in a world graced always by God with a new day.
This Thanksgiving Day, I am reminded that the Gospels recognize we are stricken with disease, that we struggle, and we suffer. And so, the world around us is infected, and it is imperfect. And so are we.
And yet, as with Hopkins, we are reminded that the world is blessed, that we thrive, that peace is always possible, and, as poignantly demonstrated in the Gospels, that healing happens.
We are graced always by God with a new day.
Let me suggest this Thanksgiving three expressions of gratitude:
First, amid the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic, we can remember the truly important. Our yearning for connecting and relating grows central even as feelings of separation and disconnection grow acute. We may be thankful for family and friends and to better know their importance.
Second, recognizing the value of community, and of making it more inclusive, seems so necessary, and I am thankful for the resources that make this possible. For both the lonesome and the eliminated, we have work to do to match the wideness found in the Christian faith in the person of Jesus, whose ability to include strangers was revolutionary and whose inclusivity saw beyond the limits of our own reach.
In the midst of the pandemic, we have found new ways to stay connected, to celebrate our shared humanity, engaging a world that is bruised and blessed.
Third, I am grateful for healing, and while we are eager for science to provide therapies, cures, and preventions, and grateful too for the health care professionals who have exacted healing in heroic ways, so too we are grateful for a healing even more profound and distinctly essential — healing rooted in our faith identity and expressed as hopefulness.
Hope is so much more than optimism for better days and more prosperous times. As a gift of the Holy Spirit, it is a source of divine confidence operative in our lives which truly knows, as Hopkins says, “the dearest freshness deep down things,” and creates within us the conviction that God will win.
And for this, I am grateful.
The Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, PhD, is the president of Creighton University.
