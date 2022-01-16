Midlands Voices: We have all kinds of government mandates. They aren't overreach

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tells us that a mask mandate is some radical new overreach of governmental power.

But it’s not.

Our government — both federal and state — mandates all sorts of things (with little fuss from all of us). We’re required to abstain from smoking in public areas. We can’t drive 60 mph through a residential neighborhood. In our automobiles, we wear a government-ordered seat belt. And we’re legally required to wear a helmet if we ride a motorcycle.

All of these are “mandates.” Yes, your government is “forcing” you to do these things (though mysteriously, people don’t complain about these orders the way they do masks).

So what is going on? Why is something so common sense and lifesaving as a mask mandate so controversial?

Because Republican voters have been so pumped full of lies from conservative talk radio, Fox News and conspiracy outlets like OANN, that any law is then seen as some draconian overreach of government power. These channels tell voters that a mask mandate is like a North Korean labor camp (hint: it’s not).