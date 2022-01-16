Midlands Voices: We have all kinds of government mandates. They aren't overreach

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tells us that a mask mandate is some radical new overreach of governmental power.
But it’s not.
Our government — both federal and state — mandates all sorts of things (with little fuss from all of us). We’re required to abstain from smoking in public areas. We can’t drive 60 mph through a residential neighborhood. In our automobiles, we wear a government-ordered seat belt. And we’re legally required to wear a helmet if we ride a motorcycle.
All of these are “mandates.” Yes, your government is “forcing” you to do these things (though mysteriously, people don’t complain about these orders the way they do masks).
So what is going on? Why is something so common sense and lifesaving as a mask mandate so controversial?
Because Republican voters have been so pumped full of lies from conservative talk radio, Fox News and conspiracy outlets like OANN, that any law is then seen as some draconian overreach of government power. These channels tell voters that a mask mandate is like a North Korean labor camp (hint: it’s not).
Generations before us in America made sacrifices for the good of their countrymen. Our parents and great-grandparents were forced to ration food during wartime. Many reading this were even drafted to go to war!
With COVID-19 surging in our state, a mask mandate is a common-sense measure, advocated by our world-renowned medical professionals that we should’ve implemented yesterday. The Republican Party of the past wouldn’t have called this “communism.” Their leaders would’ve been first in line to recognize the lives that would be saved by its implementation.
If Gov. Pete Ricketts actually takes our “Nebraska Nice” moniker seriously, he should embrace recommended measures that medical professionals tell us will protect public health and save lives.
