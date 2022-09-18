Midlands Voices: We must stop abandoning the American railroad worker

Today in America, there is a collision between a train and a person or vehicle every three hours. Railroads deaths were up 20% from 2020 to 2021, reaching the highest mark since 2007. Nonfatal injuries also increased 4% compared to 2020.

Railroad workers have been beaten down by grueling schedules, massive cuts to the labor force, and a sinking feeling that they have been “stabbed in the back.”

There is a crisis on our railroads.

I write this as a physician in the heartland. The majority of the media coverage of the potential strike by railroad workers was about the amount that it would cost the American economy ($2 billion per day) and that it would’ve meant empty store shelves. There is very little coverage of what railroad companies are doing to these hardworking people.

In places like North Platte, Nebraska, railroad jobs are one of the few occupations that pays people a middle class wage. However, the job takes such a toll on them (through sleep deprivation, very limited time off for wellness, and the amount of work) that many of them are not around to enjoy the fruits of their labor. These work conditions leave a mark on the physical and emotional wellbeing of workers and their families. It cannot be tolerated any longer.

The railroad carriers have more than enough money to solve this problem today. They must be compelled to do so.

Railroad management deserve zero sympathy from any of us. During a supply chain crisis that has seen costs skyrocket for struggling families, the seven major railway carriers profited off the struggles of ordinary families. They gouged a record $1.18 billion in fees for freight stuck in the chaos of the supply chain issues in the first nine months of 2021.

Since 2010, the railroad industry has spent $46 billion more on stock buybacks and shareholder dividends than on vital elements of capacity and safety. Union Pacific alone announced net income of $6.5 billion for 2021, its most profitable year ever.

Over the past six years, large rail carriers have slashed staff by 29%. Designated as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, railroad employees worked hard to keep this nation running. Despite such a heroic sacrifice, workers are continuously subjected to draconian on-call requirements and attendance policies. They are always on call, with just over an hour to report to work once they get called. Though they cannot operate a train for more than 12 hours at a time by law, engineers and conductors often note that they often must wait several more hours to be relieved and to travel to where they can safely stay (a hotel or terminal).

The attendance policies have forced people to forego doctor’s appointments and delay medical procedures. Accidents have occurred due to engineer/conductor fatigue and underlying health issues are disregarded by the railway carriers. The recommendations by the Presidential Emergency Board do not solve these fundamental problems.

We have become accustomed to letting people be forced into dismal working conditions so the public can obtain goods. The brave fight being led by railroad unions is not about wages or benefits — it’s about the value of their lives.

Until now, men and women who work on our railroads have been consistently left asking themselves one question: what is the price we must pay to be treated like human beings? We, the public, and our representatives in the United States Congress must change that.