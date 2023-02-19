What shall we teach our children? We try to answer that question in many ways, including the toys we buy and the debates we hold in school board meetings.

Legislative Bill 374 also offers an answer, including the ways we are to teach history.

In my years as a pastor, being concerned about the spiritual, social, moral and, yes, physical well-being of children (and people of all ages), I turned to Psalm 78. This ancient Jewish/Christian prayer addresses the challenge of teaching younger generations, so that they may have hope (verse 7).

LB 374 prohibits teaching … “That individuals, by virtue of their race, ethnicity, color, or national origin, bear collective guilt and are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, ethnicity, color, or national origin” (Page 4, line 30 through page 5, line 2).

In contrast to this prohibition, Psalm 78 shows that in order to learn hope, we must confess that “we and our ancestors have sinned.” Perhaps I do not need to feel “guilt” for laws enacted centuries ago. I was not present when laws were passed distinguishing indentured servants from slaves, based on their race.

Even so, generations later, I need to recognize benefits I have had due to my birth, which were not available to all. Of course, I get no credit for choosing my parents. Yet, I need to recognize advantages I and my demographic peers received because of it: fertile farmland was developed through questionable use of treaties with the peoples who were here first; public education of good quality was easily available, including higher education at low cost, but not everyone had similar access; affordable mortgages were available to our parents regardless of where they wanted to purchase, yet lines were drawn to exclude some from purchasing certain property, based on their race.

My reading of the Bible suggests there was great concern about the threat to society that may result from the accumulation of generational wealth (or poverty). Some interpret the passage in Hebrew Scripture, Leviticus 25, to imply debt forgiveness. There, we can see steps a society must take to overcome wealth discrepancy, and the instability that may result.

Indeed some are concerned about that in our society today. And some studies suggest race is one of the factors. Jesus said he came to proclaim the “year of jubilee,” that is, debt forgiveness. He said that he came “… to set the oppressed free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.” (Luke 4:18-19, NIV) Thus, economic justice was part of his mission.

Elaboration of the Law (also known as the Ten Commandments) speaks of “punishing the children for the sin of the parents to the third and fourth generation ...” (Exodus 20:5, NIV) I understand this to mean that actions of one generation will affect subsequent generations. This passage also promises that following the law, including economic justice, will have benefit for the generations to come.

While we may not bear guilt as individuals, we need to acknowledge ways in which society has discriminated and injustice has resulted. I, personally, may think I have no prejudices along lines of race. That does not excuse me from seeing the reality, that past laws and customs, based on race, continue to advantage some and place others at a disadvantage. I would like to believe we can be race-blind. But I cannot be blind to the present effect of past racial discrimination.

As a non-biblical source, Winston Churchill, stated, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”