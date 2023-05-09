The U.S.-Mexico border is a symbol of our increasingly divided world. We can overcome the division if we recognize our common humanity.

The Omaha World-Herald recently printed a stunning Los Angeles Times story “Poverty, violence drive exodus to United States” that examined which countries send migrants to the U.S. border, and what are they fleeing. The article highlighted how extreme violence, poverty and climate disasters have led people to flee Venezuela, Honduras, Ecuador, Guatemala, Colombia and Haiti and risk the perilous journey north.

I take hope that our local newspaper published this story, shining a light on the issue. The immigrants I’ve worked with for over 35 years have taught me that no one leaves home with little more than the clothes on their backs unless they are desperate. Nebraskans would benefit by understanding the root causes of the border crisis and pushing for humane immigration policies that serve us all.

Timing is critical. A pandemic-era public health order known as Title 42 is set to expire Thursday, which will enable thousands of desperate people who have been stuck at the border to once again seek asylum in the United States, potentially worsening an already challenging crisis.

As a Sister of Mercy who moved to the border in 1990, near El Paso, Texas, and Juárez, Mexico, I witnessed Border Patrol agents chastising individuals and families without documents for crossing into the United States to work, but at that time detention and punishment was rare. We needed those farmworkers.

But gradually more and more Central Americans fled north, seeking relief from extreme violence and poverty largely caused by U.S.-backed “dirty wars.” The Border Patrol responded with increasingly aggressive enforcement. However, people kept coming, including many Mexicans who lost their farms, victims of the devastating collateral damage inflicted by the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

After the 9/11 attacks, the border became militarized, and the last administration spent about $20 million a mile to build a wall that was meant to be impenetrable but famously isn’t. Crossing the border without documents became criminalized — even for those with legitimate claims for asylum — and for-profit prisons and detention centers flourished.

The tragic fire at a Juárez detention center in March that claimed 40 lives and injured many others is emblematic of everything that is wrong with U.S. immigration policies. By forcing migrants to wait in Mexico until they receive an asylum appointment — which they can obtain only through a glitchy app — the United States has outsourced its responsibilities to Mexican authorities. The only way to avoid such tragedies is for the United States, Mexico and other countries to come together cooperatively to honor the right of all people to seek asylum, a right enshrined in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In the face of the seemingly growing backlash toward migrants worldwide, we are called to keep the issue in the public eye. I take hope from the handful of Nebraskans who come together every Thursday morning at 72nd and Hickory Streets in Omaha, to hold signs in support of detained immigrants. We call ourselves Mothers & Others: Mercy and Justice for Immigrants.

As we in Nebraska and nationwide begin to understand the root causes of migration, may we recognize that we are not separate, we depend on one another in universal ways: A recent study by the University of Nebraska at Omaha shows that immigrants contribute $22 billion a year to the state’s economy and created more than 94,000 jobs. But our state still needs tens of thousands of workers, according to Nebraska labor experts.

Humane policies such as lifting Title 42 and avoiding even more onerous obstacles to legal status is one step our federal government should take. At the state level, migrants should be allowed basic status, receiving work permits and drivers’ licenses. This will help us to start to bring our divided world together.