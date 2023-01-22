Midlands Voices: We need to take on the heavy burden of genuine fiscal responsibility

Recently, Gov. Jim Pillen interviewed me for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse. It was an honor of a lifetime.

Like many, I am wary of promises made by elected officials. I found Mr. Pillen engaging and respectful. From George Norris to Ben Sasse, Nebraskans have a history of independent-minded public servants, which is why I was grateful that the governor considered me — a political Independent.

I am not a politician. I am a husband, father, and grandfather who wants what all Nebraskans want — to leave a brighter future for our kids. As a parent and businessman, I understand the need to balance a budget, set priorities, and not spend more than you can afford. I also understand the need to bring both parties together because the national debt is not a Republican or Democratic problem, it is an American problem.

Sadly, that dream is slipping away. Thanks to decades of fiscal irresponsibility, our national debt currently stands at a record $31 trillion and counting. A child born today will inherit over $93,000 of the debt. By 2025, federal spending will be more on interest payments than it will be on our children.

That is why I shared with Gov. Pillen that if selected, my priority would be our nation’s fiscal imbalance. While I am not be heading to the Senate, as a Nebraska representative of the nonpartisan organization Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, I hope to engage my fellow Cornhuskers in conversations about how we can make progress on these issues.

For far too long, both parties have been fiscally irresponsible. The only time we hear elected officials discuss the national debt is on the campaign trail. Most congressmen are simply afraid of bringing up the topic. It is very complicated and yet very simple; there are two levers to pull — decreased spending, increased taxes, or a combination of the two.

Here are some solutions that I think could help.

First, increased accountability for members of Congress, beginning with term limits. My suspicion is that if a member of Congress is going to be termed out of office, he or she is much more likely to vote for what is best for the country, not what is best to get reelected. As a member of U.S. Term Limits, I would work towards that goal.

Members of Congress spend more time fundraising and campaigning than they do legislating and serving constituents. This is unconscionable. We need legislation that requires representatives to fill out electronic timecards so constituents know how they spend their time. Congress needs to be accountable.

Finally, we need to fix Social Security and healthcare costs. Estimates suggest that if no changes are made, Social Security will be insolvent by 2035. At that point, the trustees estimate that all retirees will face a 20% across-the-board benefit cut. This demands proactive planning by extending out benefits for Americans under age 40. Extending their full benefit age out to 73 would be a step in the right direction. Healthcare experts suggest there are over $300 billion in potential annual savings in healthcare administration and cost control.

In 1971, I was a junior at Bellevue High School. The day before my first varsity basketball game, my father, who had a 23-year career in the U.S. Air Force and served in three wars, asked me to stand at attention during the national anthem before that game. He taught me it was important to respect the flag and all that it stands for. Unfortunately, he died the next day driving my family to that first game. Dad’s lesson was that each of us plays an important role in society.

I would like to thank Gov. Pillen for my interview. Each of us has an obligation to future generations. I sincerely hope that Sens. Fisher and Ricketts, along with Reps. Bacon, Flood and Smith will take on the heavy burden of genuine fiscal responsibility in Washington, D.C.