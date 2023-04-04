After decades of quietly serving as one of Omaha’s secret gems, the Blackstone neighborhood has reemerged as one of the city’s most dynamic areas.

We are now preparing to welcome Omaha’s first modern streetcar line and, while we bring a range of perspectives to the project, we are eager for our fellow Omahans to experience Blackstone in a new way. And to be a part of our future.

Those who visit Blackstone know that our business district is thriving. We are anchored by one of the region’s largest employers, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, to our west, and by the beautifully renovated Cottonwood Hotel and Blackstone Plaza to the east. Between lies a rich mix of restaurants, businesses and entertainment venues. We are home to many professional services, churches and nonprofit organizations.

Blackstone’s residential streets boast quiet tree-lined avenues of single- and multi-family homes, gracious sidewalks and architectural styles dating from the late-19th century to today.

Yet the Blackstone renaissance includes new challenges, like parking and pedestrian safety.

The modern streetcar — which will bring many people to our district — provides a proactive solution to our growth. Streetcars allow travelers to park anywhere along the route, so working in, living in or visiting Blackstone will no longer require them to search for parking. In fact, our neighborhood will perfectly serve those who choose not to rely on a car for daily use.

Pedestrian safety throughout Blackstone remains a top priority, and streetcar construction will include making our current traffic calming infrastructure permanent.

This puts Blackstone, along with other neighborhoods and districts along the line, on the leading edge of Omaha’s future lifestyle. We support a more walkable, transit-focused future, where instead of spending time looking for parking, we’re spending time enjoying our community with friends, neighbors and visitors from all corners of the city.

We look forward to seeing you in Blackstone soon.