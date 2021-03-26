Midlands Voices: We're woefully behind in funding our national infrastructure

Infrastructure is an American problem that needs an immediate solution by marshalling all the available resources from the local, state and federal governments, as well as the private sector.

The United States has been having “infrastructure week” every week since 2009, yet there is never any action to address the problem. We simply are not getting anything done legislatively to put the pieces in place to begin improving our infrastructure. The problem is right in front of our faces and all we do is ignore it, fight about it, litigate it, kick the can further down the road and then, if we are lucky, pass half-baked bills that take 10 to 20 years to solve a problem.

China, our most serious geopolitical international rival, sees a problem and they fix it. They build dams, highways, airports and entire cities in the same amount of time it takes us to debate what to name something. In China, they have constructed 25,000 miles of high-speed rail. America has zero. China has built 500 cities from scratch, nearly cornered the market in 5G, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, battery technology and the supply of rare earth metals.